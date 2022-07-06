ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington nominated to lead FAA

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington to lead the Federal Aviation Administration.

"Phil's deep expertise in transportation, his service in the military, and his track record helping Americans safely get where they need to go, make him the right leader to help meet today's aviation challenges and prepare for the future," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The U.S. Senate will need to confirm Washington's nomination. If confirmed, he would oversee more than 43,500 employees and manage a $17.5 billion budget, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock appointed Washington as the airport's CEO in 2021. He oversees more than 30,000 workers and manages the airport's $1.1 billion budget, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

Before serving as chief executive of Denver International Airport, Washington was CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, where he managed an $8 billion budget and oversaw $18 billion to $20 billion in capital projects.

Washington moved to California after serving as CEO of the Regional Transportation District from 2000 to 2015.

He also served in the U.S. Army for 24 years, reaching the rank of command sergeant major. He was appointed to the federal Transportation Transition Agency Review Team by the Biden administration.

"Phil Washington has made a positive and lasting impact on the Denver region for years, most recently as CEO of the third-busiest airport in the world," Hancock said in a statement. "His expertise on public private partnerships and transportation infrastructure and his commitment to equity are respected across the country. We hate to lose him but know he will be an exceptional FAA administrator."

The top job at the FAA has been vacant since March 31 when Steve Dickson, who was nominated to the position by former President Donald Trump in 2019, stepped down about halfway through his five-year term.

The Biden administration tapped Billy Nolen, who in December was named the FAA's associate administrator for aviation safety, to serve as the acting FAA administrator.

The next FAA administrator will face questions about the agency's oversight of planemaker Boeing, including its ongoing review of the 737 MAX 10.

Boeing must win certification for the largest variant of the 737 MAX before a new safety standard on cockpit alerts takes effect in December, or seek a waiver from a 2020 requirement from Congress. The FAA also is scrutinizing a number of Boeing production issues.

After two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in five months killed 346 people, Congress passed sweeping legislation in 2020 to reform how the FAA certifies new airplanes.

The FAA is facing air traffic control staffing issues that airlines have blamed for numerous flight delays this summer.

The FAA is also dealing with the adoption of 5G C-Band and potential interference with airplane electronics. The FAA said last month that Verizon Communications and AT&T voluntarily agreed to delay some C-Band deployment.

Reuters and Denver Gazette reporter Dennis Huspeni contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

FAA to give airports $1 billion for terminals and upgrades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is giving nearly $1 billion to 85 airports to expand and upgrade terminals and other facilities, using money approved in last year's huge infrastructure bill. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects will help meet future demand for travel and make flying safer...
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
State
California State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Dickson
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Aircraft#Americans#U S Transportation#The U S Senate#The U S Army
CBS Denver

DIA receives $60M to improve terminal, baggage handling

The Biden administration is giving nearly $1 billion to 85 airports to expand and upgrade terminals and other facilities, using money approved in last year's huge infrastructure bill. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects will help meet future demand for travel and make flying safer and more efficient. "I don't think anybody could look at airports across America today and say that the existing system and existing levels of funding have been adequate," Buttigieg told reporters.  The grants announced Thursday are the first installment of $5 billion for airport projects that were included in an infrastructure bill that Congress approved...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy