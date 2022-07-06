ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, TN

54-year-old Kimberly Denney died, Derrick Babbitt, Bethany Lankford and 2 children injured in a crash (Lafayette, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386gPQ_0gWlZjd400
54-year-old Kimberly Denney died, Derrick Babbitt, Bethany Lankford and 2 children injured in a crash (Lafayette, TN)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 54-year-old Kimberly Denney, from Lebanon, as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle crash that caused injuries to 31-year-old Derrick Babbitt, 27-year-old Bethany Lankford and two children on Tuesday in Macon County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on SR-10/Hartsville Road at about 7:45 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville After Forklift Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a forklift accident on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the man was injured when a forklift overturned at Pennyrile Electric. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at Jennie Stuart Medical Center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
fox17.com

Police looking for missing Murfreesboro man, 51

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public's help locating a man missing since Monday. Police say Douglas Foster, 51, was reported missing on July 4 by the operator of Grace House, where he'd be staying. Foster had reportedly visited his mother recently in Memphis. He was heading back to Murfreesboro for a doctor's appointment but never arrived.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Troopers: Lebanon woman killed in crash, 4 others hurt

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Lebanon woman was killed in a crash Tuesday night and at least four others—including two young children—were seriously injured. The single-car crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 10/Hartsville Road in Macon County. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway...
LEBANON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tn#Tennessee Drivers#Daily Newsletter
thunder1320.com

Potomac horse fever reported in nearby Murfreesboro, Dekalb County

The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
Nationwide Report

8-year-old boy hospitalized after a vehicle hits a pole in Davidson County; Blanca Acosta arrested (Davidson County, TN)

8-year-old boy hospitalized after a vehicle hits a pole in Davidson County; Blanca Acosta arrested (Davidson County, TN)Nationwide Report. An 8-year-old boy and another person suffered injuries following a DUI crash in Davidson County while officers arrested 34-year-old Blanca Acosta for driving while impaired. The single-vehicle accident took place on a Davidson County roadway [...]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSMV

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville closes freeway overnight

Metro Police has reported that one person has dies in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday. The crash occurred on the I-65 northbound in Nashville near the Rosa Parks exit and closed all northbound lanes from approximately 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Download the FREE FOX 17 News app to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

42-Year-Old Rutherford County Man Killed in an Antioch Accident this past Saturday

A tragic auto-accident claimed the life of a Rutherford County man this past Saturday near the LaVergne City Limits in Antioch. Reports from the Metro Police Department name 42-year-old Circo Pamila-Benito as the man who was killed in the crash. Authorities say he lived in LaVergne, TN. The two-vehicle collision...
WHNT News 19

Child shot in front of East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot in East Nashville late Monday night. According to Metro Nashville Police, the incident happened at 11:41 p.m. The boy was reportedly shot in front of a home in the 4000 block of Burrus Street. Authorities...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy