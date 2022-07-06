54-year-old Kimberly Denney died, Derrick Babbitt, Bethany Lankford and 2 children injured in a crash (Lafayette, TN)
Authorities identified 54-year-old Kimberly Denney, from Lebanon, as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle crash that caused injuries to 31-year-old Derrick Babbitt, 27-year-old Bethany Lankford and two children on Tuesday in Macon County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on SR-10/Hartsville Road at about 7:45 p.m. [...]
