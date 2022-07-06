Firefighters respond to early morning fire at vacant Boyle Heights restaurant
By Alex Medina
Boyle Heights Beat
Fifty firefighters battled a fire this morning at a vacant restaurant on Soto near Olympic, where similar structure fires have been reported in the past. The LAFD responded to the fire at 1365 S Soto St. shortly after it was reported at 5:28 AM....
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters and Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle that left the roadway and plunged approximately 200 feet down a steep, canyon cliffside crashing with two occupants inside. According to David Young, Firefighter Specialist with the Los Angeles County Fire Department interviewed at the...
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Winnetka early Wednesday morning, after two people involved in the collision were said to be trapped inside of their car. The crash, which occurred a little before 9:15 a.m. near W. Parthenia Street and Winnetka Avenue, caused one of the...
LOS ANGELES – A woman is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at Slauson and Western avenues where they found a woman who had been shot as she walked along Slauson.
PALMDALE – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Pearblossom Highway near 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported....
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: At approximately 11:44 p.m. Monday, July 4, firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 45500 block Newtree Avenue… Read more "Firefighters Battle Intense Flames Shooting from Attic of Lancaster Home"
GLENDORA – One driver was hospitalized with injuries described as moderate after her vehicle struck a tree late Wednesday night. The collision was dispatched to first responders around 11:08 p.m. at Route 66 and Compromise Line Road July 6. The driver was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center...
A man died after deputies responded to reports of his erratic behavior on a street on the border of Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On July 4 at 11:12 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were requested to respond to...
The LA County Coroner’s Office identified the three bodies that were killed in the car crash in Winnetka on Sunday night. The accident occurred on the intersection of Vanowen St. near Corbin Ave. According to NBC 4, Celestino Fuentes, Isaiah Sanchez and Steve Orellana Jr. passed away on the...
A burglary suspect who was shot by a Moreno Valley homeowner died on Thursday after succumbing to injuries sustained during the incident. The initial event happened on June 29, when the man, now identified as 33-year-old Joseph Ortega, and a group of others attempted to burglarize the home of 93-year-old Moreno Valley resident Joe Howard Teague.
An investigation was underway in South Pasadena early Thursday morning, after a motorcyclist was shot while riding along the 110 Freeway. The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately known, though he was able to maintain control of the motorcycle even after the shooting. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.Los Angeles Police Department officers first made contact with the victim late Wednesday at around 11: 30 p.m. after the rider reported the shooting. California Highway Patrol officers were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.He was not sure when or where exactly he was shot at, though investigators believe it occurred somewhere between Marmion Way and Orange Grove Avenue along the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway. They were investigating if the shots could have come from another person driving on the freeway, standing on the side of the road or even on an overpass. Investigators also located a bullet hole in the gas tank of the bike. Officers are hoping that someone else who may have been driving along the freeway at the same time could come forward with any additional information.
A home was damaged after a Fourth of July firework flew through the roof of it Monday. The moment, captured on cell phone video, was terrifying to watch back for homeowner Jose Luna, who was in his backyard when the firework exploded in his daughter's bedroom in Gardena. "When I...
A man was killed Wednesday when a car crashed off the side of the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Paramount and went down an embankment. The crash was reported about 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Carlos Hernandez, 22, of Long...
Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: Residents of a community in the city of Burbank worked together to try and stop the spread of flames on a hillside brush fire that was ignited by fireworks. Around 5:10 p.m. Monday, July 4, the Los Angeles City Fire Department alongside Burbank Fire Department...
AZUSA – A June 28th announcement by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed that a tip developed by a Community Violence Reduction Division Investigators was key in the recent seizure of 14,000 LBS of illegal fireworks. Investigators with the LADA’s Bureau of Investigation also seized in...
A man whose body was recovered from a large lake at SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning had hopped a fence to get onto the property and walked into the water, the mayor of Inglewood said. Officials received a call just after 6 a.m. from someone who said they saw a person go into the lake but […]
North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown type fire was reported behind the 13400 block of Saticoy Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. Monday, July 4, in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived at the location and found a...
