Get Moving With Upcoming Colorful Kickoff Run in Cadillac

Get moving this summer with the Colorful Kickoff Run in Cadillac!

Lace up your running shoes for the July 14th race to help celebrate the Cadillac Festival of the Arts.

Registration is open online now, until July 10th.

You can also sign up the day of the event.

It’s just $15 per person, or $12.50 for a family rate.

The cost covers registration and a t-shirt.

The event starts at Up North Arts, takes the Keith McKellop Path along Lake Cadillac, then you’ll turn around at the city dock and up back at Up North Arts.