Are gas prices dropping? A look at the lowest fuel prices across Iowa for July 6

By Emery Glover, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWRRo_0gWlYg1600

Following the Fourth of July weekend, gas prices in Iowa have slightly decreased.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices through user-submitted data, as of July 6, the nation's average gas price for unleaded is $4.78. The price has fallen nearly 14 cents in the last month. Within the last year, however, fuel price averages are up by $1.64.

How do gas prices in Iowa compare to the national average?

Even though gas prices have continued to climb nationally, Iowa remains one of the states where the average cost of fuel is below the national average.

Iowa's average gas price as of July 6 sits at $4.58 per gallon, about 20 cents cheaper than the rest of the country. Last week, the average gas price in the state was four cents higher. Just a year ago, however, gas prices in Iowa were $1.63 cheaper.

When compared to other states, Iowa's average is the 18th least expensive in terms of gas price average.

More: How to save money on gas with hidden map features on your phone

Each Wednesday, we'll take a closer look at gas prices around the state. These prices, provided by GasBuddy app users and gas station owners, are updated regularly. We'll update prices here weekly.

Here’s a look at some of the lowest prices found around the state as of July 6.

Cheapest gas prices in Des Moines

  • Casey's, 4560 NE 14th St.  — $4.23
  • Casey's, 5150 NE 14th St.  — $4.24
  • Kum & Go, 1300 Keosaqua Way — $4.34
  • QuikTrip, 3700 Hubbell Ave.  — $4.35
  • Casey's,  6120 Douglas Ave. — $4.38

Cheapest gas prices in Ames

  • Sam's Club, 305 Airport Road — $4.49
  • Casey's, 3612 Stange Road — $4.69
  • Kum & Go, 2801 E. 13th St. — $4.69
  • Casey's, 3020 S. Duff Ave — $4.69
  • Hy-Vee, 636 Lincoln Way — $4.69

Cheapest gas prices in Burlington

  • Circle K, 333 N. Roosevelt Ave. — $4.62
  • Casey's, 3105 West Ave. — $4.62
  • Casey's, 2630 Summer St. — $4.62
  • Casey's, 1911 Des Moines Ave. — $4.62
  • Circle K, 421 N. Main St. — $4.63

Cheapest gas in Iowa City

  • BP, 2875 Commerce Dr. — $4.49
  • Kum & Go, 2303 Muscatine Ave. — $4.54
  • Casey's, 1904 Broadway St. — $4.54
  • Kwik Star, 1907 Keokuk St. — $4.54
  • Casey's, 370 Scott Ct. — $4.54

Cheapest gas in Cedar Rapids

  • Murphy USA, 3030 Edgewood Road SW — $4.25
  • Fas Fuel, 550 Wilson Ave. SW — $4.27
  • BP, 2601 Williams Blvd. SW — $4.29
  • BP, 2330 Wiley Blvd. SW — $4.30
  • Casey, 3625 Edgewood Rd. SW — $4.34

Cheapest gas in Sioux City

  • Sam's Club, 4201 S. York St. — $4.28
  • Murphy USA, 3420 Singing Hills Blvd. — $4.33
  • Fleet Farm, 5858 Sunnybrook Dr. — $4.34
  • Pilot, 2815 Singing Hills Blvd. — $4.35
  • Love's Travel Stop, 2525 Singing Hills Blvd. — $4.35

Prices were last updated at 2:30 p.m. CT on July 6

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Are gas prices dropping? A look at the lowest fuel prices across Iowa for July 6

kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 8th, 2022

(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
AG Week

Carbon capture pipeline meetings set for August, September in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A series of public meetings have been set on the carbon capture pipeline planned by Navigator CO2 Ventures. There will be 13 public information meetings from Aug. 22 through Sept 21, including a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 that will be accessible through the Iowa Utilities Board Webex system. A full list of meetings can be found on the Iowa Utilities Board website.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Worsen In Some Parts Of Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The U-S Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist in Iowa and, in some cases, are getting worse. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified to be in severe or moderate drought, or abnormally dry, and a cluster of southwest Iowa counties are rated abnormally dry. The same rating is applied to 10 counties along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa. The latest report doesn’t reflect the fact rain fell in Iowa since Tuesday morning and some areas got intense showers.
IOWA STATE
