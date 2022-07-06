Are gas prices dropping? A look at the lowest fuel prices across Iowa for July 6

Following the Fourth of July weekend, gas prices in Iowa have slightly decreased.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices through user-submitted data, as of July 6, the nation's average gas price for unleaded is $4.78. The price has fallen nearly 14 cents in the last month. Within the last year, however, fuel price averages are up by $1.64.

How do gas prices in Iowa compare to the national average?

Even though gas prices have continued to climb nationally, Iowa remains one of the states where the average cost of fuel is below the national average.

Iowa's average gas price as of July 6 sits at $4.58 per gallon, about 20 cents cheaper than the rest of the country. Last week, the average gas price in the state was four cents higher. Just a year ago, however, gas prices in Iowa were $1.63 cheaper.

When compared to other states, Iowa's average is the 18th least expensive in terms of gas price average.

Each Wednesday, we'll take a closer look at gas prices around the state. These prices, provided by GasBuddy app users and gas station owners, are updated regularly. We'll update prices here weekly.

Here’s a look at some of the lowest prices found around the state as of July 6.

Cheapest gas prices in Des Moines

Casey's, 4560 NE 14th St. — $4.23

Casey's, 5150 NE 14th St. — $4.24

Kum & Go, 1300 Keosaqua Way — $4.34

QuikTrip, 3700 Hubbell Ave. — $4.35

Casey's, 6120 Douglas Ave. — $4.38

Cheapest gas prices in Ames

Sam's Club, 305 Airport Road — $4.49

Casey's, 3612 Stange Road — $4.69

Kum & Go, 2801 E. 13th St. — $4.69

Casey's, 3020 S. Duff Ave — $4.69

Hy-Vee, 636 Lincoln Way — $4.69

Cheapest gas prices in Burlington

Circle K, 333 N. Roosevelt Ave. — $4.62

Casey's, 3105 West Ave. — $4.62

Casey's, 2630 Summer St. — $4.62

Casey's, 1911 Des Moines Ave. — $4.62

Circle K, 421 N. Main St. — $4.63

Cheapest gas in Iowa City

BP, 2875 Commerce Dr. — $4.49

Kum & Go, 2303 Muscatine Ave. — $4.54

Casey's, 1904 Broadway St. — $4.54

Kwik Star, 1907 Keokuk St. — $4.54

Casey's, 370 Scott Ct. — $4.54

Cheapest gas in Cedar Rapids

Murphy USA, 3030 Edgewood Road SW — $4.25

Fas Fuel, 550 Wilson Ave. SW — $4.27

BP, 2601 Williams Blvd. SW — $4.29

BP, 2330 Wiley Blvd. SW — $4.30

Casey, 3625 Edgewood Rd. SW — $4.34

Cheapest gas in Sioux City

Sam's Club, 4201 S. York St. — $4.28

Murphy USA, 3420 Singing Hills Blvd. — $4.33

Fleet Farm, 5858 Sunnybrook Dr. — $4.34

Pilot, 2815 Singing Hills Blvd. — $4.35

Love's Travel Stop, 2525 Singing Hills Blvd. — $4.35

Prices were last updated at 2:30 p.m. CT on July 6

