Arizona State

Arizona sued by Justice Department for proof of citizenship voting requirement

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A new lawsuit from the federal government targets Arizona’s controversial proof of citizenship voting requirement that was mandated this year. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the Republican-sponsored bill in March. It requires Arizona voters to prove their citizenship to vote in a presidential election. As the...

www.abc10.com

CNN

Opinion: Gavin Newsom is doing more than just crushing Ron DeSantis

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom marked the July 4th holiday by unveiling a campaign ad set to air on Fox News in which he speaks about freedom, amid images of skyrocketing fireworks and the Statue of Liberty. But this 2022 re-election commercial is about just one thing: crushing Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis. And Newsom does it in a way that other Democrats should emulate -- by highlighting the threat that today's extremist GOP poses to the freedoms of all Americans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

Democrats Are Headed for a Disaster With Unfilled Judicial Vacancies

At the end of his first year in office, President Joe Biden’s staff rightly trumpeted the fact that he had nominated and confirmed a historic number of judges at the start of his first term in office. After decades of Republicans outpacing Democrats in focus on the courts, it was welcome news. But today, as terrible decisions from the Supreme Court offer a stark reminder of the importance of the judiciary, we face a tough reality: even an historic pace has not been enough to keep up with the rate of judicial retirements, and President Biden and Senate Democrats are on track to leave more than 60 judicial vacancies open at the end of this year. With the possibility looming that Republicans may retake the Senate, we know that leaving any vacancy open in January could well mean letting a newly empowered Mitch McConnell blockade them, just as he did President Barack Obama’s picks, from Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination to dozens of lower court nominees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened Thursday to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The rejuvenation of the Democratic reconciliation package, central to President Joe Biden’s agenda is far...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats throughout the country show they truly hate the United States

Democrats are often accused of hating the United States, and this past July Fourth weekend, many Democrats confirmed it. When the city of Orlando sent out its community newsletter on Friday, it was supposed to be an advertisement for the annual Independence Day celebrations. Instead, it included anti-American rhetoric that bemoaned the country and the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The city's mayor is Buddy Dyer, a Democrat.
ORLANDO, FL
SFGate

Governor signs bill limiting guns amid looser U.S. firearms rights

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a package of bills touted to increase gun safety less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court weakened states' ability to restrict carrying concealed firearms. The signings, in Metuchen, New Jersey, came a day after at least six people were shot to death...
METUCHEN, NJ
AOL Corp

With pressures mounting, Biden thinks GOP will make his midterm case for him

Little is going President Biden’s way as the summer lull sets in before the crush of midterm elections. Gas prices are up; his approval rating is down. A conservative Supreme Court majority is hacking away at his agenda by abolishing federal abortion rights and undermining environmental protections meant to curb climate change. His own party is losing patience, fearing that any chance of consequential change while Democrats control Congress is vanishing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

