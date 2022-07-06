DUI suspect arrested after San Diego police cruiser hit

A San Diego police vehicle with damage to its passenger’s side door is seen on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (Photo by OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – A driver was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run after he sideswiped a San Diego police vehicle in the Bankers Hill neighborhood, police said.

It happened about 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Front and Grape streets, located to the east of Interstate 5 near Little Italy. Video from OnScene.TV shows some black markings on the passenger’s side door of a San Diego police patrol vehicle, which police say were caused by the driver.

The agency said the man, who was not publicly identified, kept driving after he hit the vehicle. According to an OnScene photographer, officers pulled his car over about a block from where the impact happened near Hawthorn Street.

Video shows officers performing a field sobriety test on the driver, during which he is seen taking several heel-to-toe steps along a crosswalk line. He later was arrested, police say.

Three other men were passengers in the car during the crash, but they were released, according to OnScene.

No injuries were reported.