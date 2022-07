The Portland Trail Blazers had a very disappointing 2021-22 season. After eight straight playoff appearances, the Blazers went 27-55 and ended up 13th in the Western Conference. After Damian Lillard went down with a long-term injury, Portland pivoted toward a major retooling by trading away CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington to tank the […] The post 2 moves Blazers still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO