Euro 2022: Hollywood star Natalie Portman kicks off tournament

Click here to read the full article. No one does an all-black look quite like Kris Jenner. The business mogul and media maven arrived at a Hulu FYC event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians” in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday. Jenner stepped out for the occasion with her daughter’s Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The season finale of the hit television show will premiere today on Hulu. After serving up some summer style in a pink printed maxi dress with her partner Corey Gamble earlier this week, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch returned to her incomparable monochromatic style for...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 DAYS AGO