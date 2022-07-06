ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Euro 2022: Hollywood star Natalie Portman kicks off tournament

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winning actress Natalie Portman - the founder...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Natalie Portman's Matching Pink Set Looked Straight Out of Elle Woods's Closet

Just a day after sporting a modern take on Cher Horowitz's famous yellow plaid skirt set, Natalie Portman channeled another iconic chick flick's leading lady while continuing to promote her upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. This time, Portman ditched the '90s vibes and drew inspiration from the early aughts originator of barbiecore herself: Elle Woods.
Fortune

Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie and accusing her of selling her part of their French vineyard to a Russian oligarch with ‘poisonous associations and intentions’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Famously married, then famously divorced movie stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie once owned a French vineyard together. The couple who met in 2003 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Portman
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split

Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Football Team#Uk
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Spins ‘Bixie’ Hairstyle With Dramatically Ruffled Suit & Sharp Shoes for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. No one does an all-black look quite like Kris Jenner. The business mogul and media maven arrived at a Hulu FYC event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians” in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday. Jenner stepped out for the occasion with her daughter’s Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The season finale of the hit television show will premiere today on Hulu. After serving up some summer style in a pink printed maxi dress with her partner Corey Gamble earlier this week, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch returned to her incomparable monochromatic style for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands On The Set Of His New Nike Project

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is supporting her man! She was seen visiting her fiancé, Ben Affleck, 49, on the set of an untitled project between him and Nike. The couple sweetly held hands while Ben was on a break. In the photos, Jennifer rocked an elegant bohemian-style white summer dress with a knitted gray cover-up on top. She also sported chunky shoes while wearing her caramel-colored locks in a loose bun. Ben looked casual in a maroon tee and blue jeans.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before Nick Kyrgios semi-final with injury

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal injury. The 36-year-old Spanish second seed received treatment during his quarter-final against Taylor Fritz on...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy