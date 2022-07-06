ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

Incoming Snyder ISD third-grader killed in crash on 4th of July

By Erica Garner
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKfbh_0gWlXakx00

SNYDER, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An incoming third-grader at Snyder ISD was killed in a crash on the 4th of July.

Snyder ISD posted the news to social media Wednesday morning, saying Julius Rendon, who would have been a third grader at Snyder Primary School in the fall, was killed in a car crash.

A GoFundMe page established to help the family confirms the crash happened the night of July 4, though the details of the crash have not been made public.

‘I love you bud, you were a joy to watch’: Loved ones hold fundraiser for Abilene 13-year-old killed in stolen car crash

School officials are remembering Julius as a beloved young man who, “loved football, his friends and family, and had just participated in the 4th of July parade with his football team that morning.”

Julius leaves behind three siblings, his mother and her boyfriend, and his father, who was injured and hospitalized following the crash.

Snyder ISD is encouraging children to talking about their feelings and to share memories of Julius.

The school will help provide grief counseling services to anyone who needs them.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Julius’ family can do-so on this GoFundMe page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

GoFundMe Established for 9-Year-Old Killed in Fourth of July Crash

ROSCOE, TX- A 9-year-old boy that was killed in a crash on the 4th of July has a GoFundMe set up to help the family. The little boy, identified as Julius Rendon, was going into the third grade in Snyder this year was killed in a car crash on the 4th of July. Now a GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. The Department of Public Safety released the details of the crash. At 10:00 a.m., an SUV that Julius was a passenger in was heading north on close to Roscoe on FM 608. The SUV crossed into the other lane and crashed into a pickup truck that was driving south. You can donate to the…
ROSCOE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Snyder 3rd Grader Killed in Head-on Crash During July 4th Holiday

ROSCOE, TX – A 3rd grader who was killed in a head-on crash on Independence Day was not wearing a seatbelt. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jul. 4 at around 10 p.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to FM 608, about 1.82 miles south of Roscoe in Nolan County for the report of a major crash. When they arrived, the troopers discovered a 2007 Cadillac Escalade and a 2018 Ford Pickup that had crashed head on in the middle of the roadway. The two occupants in the Cadillac, 36-year-old Cesar Rendon and his son 9-year-old Julius Rendon, were taken to the hospital.…
ROSCOE, TX
ktxs.com

Little boy, aged nine, dies following crash in Nolan County

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a child late Monday night in Nolan County. According to a press release, Ceasar J. Rendon, 36, of Roscoe, was traveling North on FM 608 in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade. A Roddy M. Alexander, 42, of Roscoe was driving a 2018 Ford Pickup with passenger Bonnie L. Jay, 36, of Roscoe traveling south on FM 608.
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firefighter burned during explosion in Blackwell

BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Blackwell volunteer firefighter was burned when a pipe exploded during a fire Wednesday. The Blackwell Volunteer Fire Department did confirm Fire Fighter Skipper sustained burns to his face, neck, and arm during the explosion, which involved a gas line at a fire at Oak Creek Ranch. Pictures of Firefighter Skipper […]
BLACKWELL, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy