Pacers 'monitoring' Chris Duarte's lingering left toe injury heading into Summer League

INDIANAPOLIS — Second-year guard Chris Duarte is on the Pacers' Summer League roster despite dealing with a lingering left big toe injury that derailed the second half of his rookie season.

The 25-year-old initially sustained the injury, listed officially as a sore left big toe, in the first quarter of a home loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 13. He played just over four minutes before leaving the game and did not return. Duarte was limited to five of Indiana's remaining 24 games.

Asked if he's fully healthy, Duarte said last week that he's "getting better."

"I'm just listening to my body right now," Duarte added Wednesday. "Whatever my body tells me, if that be to stop, I stop. If not, then I keep going."

Duarte said his left toe felt "uncomfortable," and he took about a month off after the season ended.

More: Myles Turner trade talk? It must be the Indiana Pacers offseason

More: Doyel: With Myles Turner, draft picks galore, Pacers can make strong offer for Kevin Durant

The 6-5 guard will join fellow second-year players Isaiah Jackson, Duane Washington Jr. and Terry Taylor, as well as rookie draft picks Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown, in Summer League.

Duarte said he expects to play, but Pacers assistant Ronald Nored, who will be the team's head coach during Summer League, was less definitive.

"We're still monitoring it, seeing how he feels," Nored said Wednesday. "He's done a good job. He's been competing in practice, and so we'll let his body tell us what he needs to do and talk to the trainers and talk to coach (Rick Carlisle) and make the decision."

Duarte was drafted 13th overall by the Pacers last year. The former Oregon star averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.9% on 3s in 55 games, but he averaged just 9.8 points and shot 39.1% overall in the five games he played following the injury. Duarte earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors.

"I think the biggest thing is, again, listen to the trainers, him listening to his body, know where is, see how he recovers after a hard day or a game or a hard practice and then going from there," Nored said. "It's kind of a day-by-day thing for him."

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers 'monitoring' Chris Duarte's lingering left toe injury heading into Summer League