New Appointments at Big Y

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The management of Big Y Foods, Inc. has announced the following new appointments in Berkshire County. "At Big Y, we are committed to providing the tools and training necessary to support our employees in their development," said Michael J. Galat, vice president employee services. "We look forward to...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced the return of the Parks Summer Playground Program at three city parks for six weeks beginning Monday, July 11. The Summer Playground Program offers a variety of recreation activities for Pittsfield children ages 6...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The candidates for Berkshire County sheriff answered questions from the community in a forum held by the Berkshire County NAACP, the League of Women Voters, and the ACLU of Massachusetts on Wednesday. Incumbent Thomas Bowler and his challenger Alf Barbalunga were queried on the interworkings of...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former School Committee member and City Councilor Attorney is welcomed into the Law Department. Ken Shea is to become the attorney for the City Council. Shea will be working alongside City Solicitor Judge John Payne and City Council President Jesse Lederman. Mayor Sarno states,...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is embarking on a more than $3 million capital improvement plan for historic Wahconah Park with a restoration committee and a promise of federal funds. The City Council voted at its June 28 meeting to establish a Wahconah Park Restoration Committee. The nine-member committee...
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker said he is confident that the state’s slow methodical approach to finding a long-term solution to the troubled Roderick Ireland Courthouse is correct, while some have called for it to be faster. Speaking during a visit to Springfield on Thursday, Baker said the...
Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
Little did I know, but I could’ve been fined around $500.00 driving into work the other day here in Berkshire County!. What did I do that was so egregious? Did I speed? Did I text while driving? Did I hit another car?. No, I didn’t do any of those...
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Work on the temporary police station site at 545 South Main St. is nearing completion, and the Police Department expects the building to be fully operational by August. The Police Station Building Committee discussed the temporary site, which needs only minor technical and security work, on...
Massachusetts, one of the original Thirteen colonies, is currently a state in New England with the highest population. Massachusetts has hundreds of quaint villages that are ideal for any season, from the seashore to the mountainous Berkshires. Visitors can enjoy ideal Cape Cod summers, leaf-peeping in Western Massachusetts in the fall, alpine and nordic skiing through parks in the winter, and the spring blooming of a variety of flowers and cherry blossoms. It is challenging to choose just a few excellent locations in Western Massachusetts. These are the most endearing tiny towns in Massachusetts, with locations ranging from those with Puritan roots to sites that were Revolutionary War battlegrounds to one known for witch hunts.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Officials from sister city Ballina, Ireland, in Mayo County traveled to Pittsfield this weekend to experience its culture and build international relationships. Ballina Municipal District Councillor Mark Duffy and Head of the District Declan Turnbull arrived on Saturday. Since then, they have been shown the ins...
Getting Answers: state suing manufacturers of PFAS chemicals. Settlement Coordinator weighs in on Springfield courthouse mold lawsuit potentially returning to court. Settlement Coordinator weighs in on Springfield courthouse mold lawsuit potentially returning to court. Holyoke marijuana dispensary selling plants to grow at home. Updated: 3 hours ago. A marijuana dispensary...
ADAMS, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley Summer Eats program, which offers free meals and other activities to kids and teens in the community, begins today, Tuesday. Anyone 18 and younger can visit Hoosac Valley Elementary School on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Aug. 5 for a free meal. In addition to meals, the program has added activities for students on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
July 8-10 WEBSTER CARNIVAL: July 7-10, Memorial Beach Drive. Hours -- Thursday from 6 p.m.-close, Friday from 6 p.m.-close, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m.-close. For tickets and updates, visit https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/webster-carnival/. CAPE COD HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL: July 8-17, various locations across Cape Cod. The festival is an annual Cape-wide celebration of...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Indian Orchard’s monthly cruise night was back in action Wednesday. Representative Orlando Ramos teamed up with the Indian Orchard Citizens Council to host a Cruise Night. The monthly event allows people to show off their classic cars and connect with community resources. Representative Orlando...
ADAMS, Mass. — The Selectmen last week ratified the hire of Administrative Assistant Brianna Hantman. Hantman, who received her degree in political science from St. Michael's College in Vermont, was the office coordinator for the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition. She will work directly with the Board of Selectmen and the town administrator.
After illegal fireworks were linked to a major fire the severely damaged a Springfield house this week, a Western Mass News viewer reached out to us and asked what insurance covers in situations like this. Bluefish Swim Club of Springfield begins summer championship season. Updated: 6 hours ago. One local...
WORCESTER, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts lake has not yet opened to beachgoers for the summer season. Indian Lake Beach in Worcester was not opened on July 1 with the city’s other swimming areas and splash parks due to staffing issues, officials said. City officials said maintaining the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department has announced the passing of former Chief Thomas E. Burke. Burke began his 42 year career with the department in January 1970, rising to Captain of the Detective Bureau and eventually became Chief on June 1, 1992. He retired in March 2012.
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — After a lengthy discussion over pickleball last week, the Select Board voted to allow temporary tape lines for the game to be taped on the basketball court. Newly elected board member Robert Norcross has been advocating to use part of the basketball court for pickleball for...
