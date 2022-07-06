ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Report: Officer saw Uvalde shooter outside of school, but didn’t receive permission to shoot

By Andrew Schnitker
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaGL3_0gWlX7RF00

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The first portion of an after-action report after the deadly mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde was released Wednesday.

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) of San Marcos released its initial report, which focuses on the events up until the 18-year-old gunman was killed.

COVERAGE: Stop Mass Shootings

The Texas Department of Public Safety previously provided a timeline of the events at Robb Elementary.

According to an officer’s statement in the report, an officer saw the gunman outside of the school. The armed officer asked his supervisor for permission to shoot the suspect. However, the supervisor either did not hear or responded too late. When the officer turned back to the shooter, he had already entered a school hallway.

ALERRT argues the officer would have been “justified in using deadly force to stop the attacker” by the Texas Penal Code, but state standards do not require officers to fire at more than 100 yards away. This officer was around 148 yards away, according to the report.

The report also highlighted another key piece of the attack — the unlocked door into the school.

“Had the exterior door been secured, the suspect may have never gained access to the building. At the very least, the suspect would have been delayed and responding officers would have had more time to find and stop the shooter before he entered the building,” the report said

The report also said the lock on classroom door 111 was allegedly reported as damaged multiple times.

“We received information from the investigating officer that the lock on room 111 had been reported as damaged multiple times; however, this has not been confirmed through work orders at this time,” the report said.

Texas DPS contacted ALERRT shortly after the attack to assess the response to the Uvalde shooting.

ALERRT was founded in 2002 to provide active attack response training to first responders. The ALERRT research team not only evaluates the efficacy of specific response tactics but also has a long, established history of evaluating the outcomes of active shooter events to inform training

ALERRT said future reports will address the second phase of active shooter response (Stop the Dying) and incident command.

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highlands Today

Uvalde asked an officer for permission to shoot the gunman before he entered the school, but did not turn back in time, according to the report.

Another officer with the school district’s police department sped through the school’s parking lot while the gunman was present, but did not see him. Missed opportunities, mistakes and “key issues” that could have been handled differently would have helped To avoid sadnessAccording to the first part of the report by the Center for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), an active shooter and assault response training provider at Texas State University.
mySanAntonio.com

Man arrested in connection with 'terroristic threats' made against Uvalde hotel

Uvalde police say that a man was arrested on Tuesday, July 5, for calling a local hotel and threatening to use a weapon. The man's phone call came from out of state. Jason Guerra, 21, is facing charges for making a terroristic threat to the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express in Uvalde on Tuesday, Fox 29 reported. Law enforcement didn't say from what state Guerra made the phone call. Law enforcement shut down Highway 90 when the call was made and negotiated with Guerra over the phone to get his location.
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Terroristic threat made in Uvalde Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day. At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later […]
KTSA

Man arrested for making threats against Uvalde hotels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Uvalde citizens were seeing a lot of police activity on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to a threat called in by a man who said he was going to shoot into hotels in the area. Police responded by blocking traffic in the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Marcos, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Marcos, TX
Crime & Safety
WPMI

Threat temporarily shut down Uvalde highway, police say

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI) — A heavy police presence was seen in Texas along Highway 90 East, which temporarily shut down the road Tuesday afternoon. According to the Uvalde Police Department, authorities were investigating a threat someone made to shoot into area hotels that are located next to a large gun store.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Uvalde Sheriff's refusal to testify prompts notice of deposition

AUSTIN, Texas — Since testimonies began on June 9, Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco has declined to testify to the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School Shooting. On Wednesday, Nolasco's silence was met with a notice of deposition. A statement released by State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ash Jurberg

Country music star visits Uvalde victim in San Antonio hospital

When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
foxsanantonio.com

Skeletal remains believed to be missing woman

The Bandera County Sheriff's Office says an autopsy has been ordered after human skeletal remains were found in the area. Those remains were found late Sunday night after someone who lives in the Bandera Pass area found them near his property. The Bandera County chief deputy says the remains are...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
devinenews.com

Tour the public Fiber Mill in Devine-the only one in Texas

There’s only one public fiber mill in Texas, and it’s right here in Devine, says Sarah Winterstrom proudly. The Winterstrom family moved here from California and started this mill in Devine about a year ago, and they are plenty busy already. “I had no idea we were going...
DEVINE, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Bandera Unites to Support Smiley

Our local trail-ride business, Bandera Historical Rides, often brings riders into town and supports Bandera’s reputation as the Cowboy Capital of the World. Owners Harriet Stewart and Tom Lamonica are living the dream they shared on their first date many years ago: to rescue and rehabilitate horses that other folks had given up on.
BANDERA, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Leaders, residents express concern regarding new subdivision

A large group of the Pipe Creek community met at the Fire Station Hall to listen to information on the upcoming development of Elk Mountain Ranch, a new subdivision off State Hwy 16 and State Hwy 46. Developers have purchased two ranches in that area and are planning a large...
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy