Annandale, MN

Bill Stimmler

By annandaleadmin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial reception for Bill Stimmler, age 77, of Pescadero, California, previously of Annandale, will be held Sunday, July 10, from 2 to 4...

Orlan R. Dahl

Orlan R. Dahl, age 74, of Annandale, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family while under the care of hospice. Memorial Services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Annandale with Rev. Tyler LaGrave officiating. Burial followed at Corinna Cemetery. Visitation was on Thursday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. There was a brief prayer service on Thursday at the funeral home. The service was live-streamed on the funeral home website. Orlan Roy Dahl was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Crookston, Minnesota, to Obert and Ovidia (Morvig) Dahl. He grew up on the family farm near Bejou, along with his nine siblings. He attended school in Mahnomen, graduating in 1965. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he attended school to become a Minnesota State Trooper. On May 30, 1968, Orlan was united in marriage to Carrie Ann Vaa in McIntosh, Minnesota. They made their home in Roseville, prior to moving to Annandale in 1974 to raise their family. Orlan served 27 years with the Minnesota State Patrol, retiring in 1998. Orlan was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Maple Lake American Legion Post No. 131, volunteered at the Annandale Food Shelf, and provided foster care along with his wife, Carrie. Orlan was always up for a game of cribbage or pinochle. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and attending music concerts. Orlan loved to travel with Carrie, hosting Monday night pork chop dinners for his family and friends, or to slow down and relax at the cabin on Sugar Lake. Orlan was drawn to people and enjoyed visiting with everyone. His greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Orlan is survived by his children, Denis (Gina) Dahl of Elk River, Tina (Brian) Diedrick of Maple Lake, and Bradley (Stacy) Dahl of Greenbush; grandchildren, Mason and McHayl Diedrick, Morgan (Brendan) Reich, Monte and Max Diedrick, Cassie, McKenzie, Lexie, Grady, Addie, and Josie Dahl; one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Roger (Geraldine) Dahl, Ervin (Linda) Dahl, Jerry (Becky) Dahl, Ron (Sheryl) Dahl, Linda (Terry) Brevik, Sandy (Roger) Kujava, and Don Dahl; sister-in-law, Lynne Dahl; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie; parents, Obert and Ovidia; siblings, Lorraine Sweep, Jim Dahl, and infant brother, Obert Jr.; and other dear family members. Arrangements were entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, guestbook, video tribute, and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
ANNANDALE, MN
A fantastic Fourth

It was more than four days of fun, celebration and reverence at Annandale’s Fourth of July celebration held over the weekend. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate or pick one up to get the full story and pictures of the Fourth of July festivities!
ANNANDALE, MN
Eldor A. Pawlek

Eldor A. Pawelk, age 89, of Maple Lake died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Maple Lake with Fr. Steven Pawelk as the Celebrant and Fr. Mark Juettner as the Concelebrant. Burial will follow at St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 to7 p.m. on Tuesday, and will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, both at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Maple Lake. A rosary and prayer service was held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral chapel. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Eldor Albert Pawelk, the son of Fred and Elsie Pawelk, was born November 15, 1932 in Montrose, Minnesota. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1951. He went to Radio School in Chicago and then enlisted in the Army; he served in Germany. After his discharge, he returned to Minnesota where he married Joan Elizabeth Ahrendt on May 7, 1955 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Delano. They were blessed with eight children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren which brought him great joy. Eldor enjoyed playing 500, puzzle building, old time music, reading, watching western movies, and traveling with family and friends. Eldor was a devoted member at St. Timothy ‘s Catholic Church and was a man of great faith. He has left a void that can not be filled. Knowing that Eldor is in God’s hands is a comfort to all that loved him. Eldor is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan; eight children, Susan (Dale) Fieldseth, Daniel (Michele) Pawelk, Frederick Pawelk (significant other Debra Kviz), Timothy (Patty) Pawelk, Fr. Steven Pawelk, Bob (Jodie) Pawelk, Kathy (Frank) Patterson, and Patrick (June) Pawelk; 27 grandchildren; an honorary grandchild; many great-grandchildren; an honorary great-grandchild; sister, Priscilla Sievert; sisters-in-law, Adeline Pawelk, Barb Pawelk, Robbie Ahrendt, Caroline Healy, and Bea Ahrendt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded into death by his parents, Fred and Elsie Pawelk; grandsons, David and Tyler Pawelk; daughter-in-law, Kim Pawelk; grandson-in-law, Tony Swanson; brothers, Willard (Bernice) Pawelk, Glennard Pawelk, DeLoyd (Elaine) Pawelk, Orville (Bonnie) Pawelk, Eldon Pawelk, and Kenneth (Germaine) Pawelk; brothers-in-law, Wayne Sievert, Allen, James, and Jerry Ahrendt, and Richard Healy. Eldor’s sons will serve as the casket bearers. Krista Elsenpeter and Anne Pribyl will provide the music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute, and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Ditch, other items top agenda

Wright County Commissioners approved minor alterations to County Ditch No. 10 after no comment was offered at a public hearing during the Tuesday, June 28, regular county board meeting. Subscribe to read more local goverment news!
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Rural Willmar man who died in tractor rollover identified

The rural Willmar man who died in a utility tractor rollover Wednesday afternoon has been identified by family. Tony Schmoll, age 67, was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment when the tractor tipped and trapped Schmoll underneath a little before 6 p.m. near the 7000 block of 12 Street NW. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, where Schmoll was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
WILLMAR, MN

