Youngstown, OH

Local school getting help from puzzle-shaped pizza

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
 1 day ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When is the last time you had a puzzle-shaped pizza? Now’s your chance, and you’ll be helping out a good cause.

Potential Development is partnering with Cocca’s Pizza for their first-ever “Pizz-A The Puzzle Fundraiser.”

All month long a puzzle-shaped pizza will be available for purchase at five of Cocca’s locations, Including Canfield, Boardman, Girard, Niles, and Poland.

This isn’t the first time they’ve partnered up. They’ve done the Mahoning Valley Pizza Cookoff for several years.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Potential Development School for Students with Autism.

“If you’d ever go to their school and see what all these fundraisers have done, it’s just tremendous. We’re so excited to be a part of it,” said Steve Cocca.

Joni Harmon with Potential Development said the money goes directly into the classrooms.

“All this funding will help us fill the classrooms and get what we need to start off the 2022-2023 school year,” she said.

The fundraiser comes at an ideal time. Potential Development has 250 students attending next year, quite an increase from their average numbers.

Both Potential Development and Cocca’s Pizza hope to make this an annual fundraiser.

Feces sent inside letters to Ohio Republican senators

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All 25 Ohio Republican state senators were mailed letters with feces inside, according to Ohio Senate Press Secretary John Fortney. All of the letters were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before they reached the intended recipients. There is no clear motive at this time, according to investigators. “The […]
OHIO STATE
Local students make music at Valley recording studio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A group of 7th and 8th grade students at Youngstown Rayen Early College are taking a hands on approach to learning this summer. For two hours Monday through Thursday until the end of July they get to learn from local recording studio, LV8 Studios. The owner of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
