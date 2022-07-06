ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heat Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Inland Onslow, Jones, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Inland Onslow; Jones; Southern Craven; West Carteret A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jones, south central Craven, eastern Onslow and west central Carteret Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1258 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kellum, or near Pumpkin Center, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Morehead City, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Half Moon, Camp Lejeune Center, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Maysville, Silverdale, Kellum, Midway Park, Belgrade, Broad Creek, Kuhns, Peletier and Bogue. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Nash, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Nash; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASH...SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTHEASTERN WAKE SOUTHWESTERN WILSON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 803 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wake Forest to near Bailey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Franklinton, Bailey, Bunn, Knightdale, Wendell and Rolesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA

Community Policy