Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Highland by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe...

alerts.weather.gov

WKRC

NWS: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Brown County

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A second tornado on Wednesday was confirmed in the Tri-State. This one was in Brown County near Lake Lorelei. The National Weather Service office conducted a storm survey and determined that damage in the area was caused by a tornado with an EF-1 rating. A final assessment, including results of the survey, were expected to be completed Thursday.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Warren County in southwestern Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 108 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loveland, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Mason, Norwood, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery, Madeira, Milford, Deer Park, Mariemont, Terrace Park, Batavia, Camp Dennison, Highpoint, Remington, Plainville, Concorde Hills and Kings Island. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 8 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Darke; Greene; Miami; Montgomery; Preble The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Preble County in west central Ohio Southeastern Darke County in west central Ohio Southwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northwestern Greene County in west central Ohio Montgomery County in west central Ohio Southern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Milton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, Bellbrook, Moraine, New Carlisle, West Milton, Oakwood, Yellow Springs, Wright-Patterson Afb, West Carrollton and Enon. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 55. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 48 and 73. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: EF2 Tornado confirmed in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — UPDATE 2:42 p.m. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that an EF1 Tornado hit the Lake Lorelei area in Brown County. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that the damage from the tornado that struck Goshen in Clermont County Wednesday was an EF2 Tornado.
WKBN

Tornado reported east of Cincinnati

(AP) – Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area” and posted a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ridiculous Heat, More Storms Threaten Greater Cincinnati, So Just Stay the Hell Inside

As Cincinnatians know, "summer" here is actually 18 mini-seasons, depending on the temperature and humidity. Cincinnati currently is in the "Ninth Level of Hell" summer season, which features ungodly hot temperatures and recurring thunderstorms. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington say those are on tap this week, although without the mention of "hell" because they're professionals.
Fox 19

VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Drone video shows widespread damage from the tornado that hit Goshen Wednesday afternoon. The footage shows entire neighborhoods with homes shorn of their roofs, yards strewn with fallen trees and roads blocked by debris. Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared | Thousands...
GOSHEN, OH
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
WLWT 5

Several roads blocked by disabled train in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A disabled freight train is blocking several roads in the city of Hamilton, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The train became disabled after experiencing a broken wheel in transit. The crossings that are being blocked...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

You’ll soon be able to buy pot in Pike and Fayette counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two counties in the Scioto Valley will receive marijuana dispensaries after the state issued a second round of permits for the second time in its history. It happened by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and includes 70 licenses being issued throughout the state. Among them, are dispensaries in Waverly and Jeffersonville.
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl reported missing from Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Chillicothe Wednesday, the Ross County Sherriff’s Office said. Leah Lambert — who is 5-foot-6, and weighs approximately 104 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes — reportedly left her home on Debord Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

16-year-old dead in Butler County crash

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Colerain boy is dead after a crash Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department. It happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. in the 7400 block of River Road between US-27 and Georgetown Road. (See map below) The teen was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fire destroys two houses in Portsmouth; cause under investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Flames lit up the Monday night sky in Portsmouth. Portsmouth and New Boston Fire Departments both responded to a fire in the 1600 block of 6th Street. It was reported at 10:32 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire had already engulfed two homes. Nearby residents watched...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

