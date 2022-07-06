Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-06 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A second tornado on Wednesday was confirmed in the Tri-State. This one was in Brown County near Lake Lorelei. The National Weather Service office conducted a storm survey and determined that damage in the area was caused by a tornado with an EF-1 rating. A final assessment, including results of the survey, were expected to be completed Thursday.
Effective: 2022-07-05 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Warren County in southwestern Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 108 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loveland, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Mason, Norwood, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery, Madeira, Milford, Deer Park, Mariemont, Terrace Park, Batavia, Camp Dennison, Highpoint, Remington, Plainville, Concorde Hills and Kings Island. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 8 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-06 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Darke; Greene; Miami; Montgomery; Preble The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Preble County in west central Ohio Southeastern Darke County in west central Ohio Southwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northwestern Greene County in west central Ohio Montgomery County in west central Ohio Southern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Milton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, Bellbrook, Moraine, New Carlisle, West Milton, Oakwood, Yellow Springs, Wright-Patterson Afb, West Carrollton and Enon. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 55. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 48 and 73. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN, Ohio — UPDATE 2:42 p.m. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that an EF1 Tornado hit the Lake Lorelei area in Brown County. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that the damage from the tornado that struck Goshen in Clermont County Wednesday was an EF2 Tornado.
GOSHEN, Ohio — Powerful storms and two confirmed tornadoes tore through the Greater Cincinnati area Wednesday, leaving behind heavy damage. The storms have caused widespread damage and thousands of power outages. Currently about 19,000 customers are without power. See latest outages here. Duke Energy said more than 1,100 local...
(AP) – Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area” and posted a...
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Drone video shows widespread damage from the tornado that hit Goshen Wednesday afternoon. The footage shows entire neighborhoods with homes shorn of their roofs, yards strewn with fallen trees and roads blocked by debris. Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared | Thousands...
A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
HAMILTON, Ohio — A disabled freight train is blocking several roads in the city of Hamilton, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The train became disabled after experiencing a broken wheel in transit. The crossings that are being blocked...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two counties in the Scioto Valley will receive marijuana dispensaries after the state issued a second round of permits for the second time in its history. It happened by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and includes 70 licenses being issued throughout the state. Among them, are dispensaries in Waverly and Jeffersonville.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Chillicothe Wednesday, the Ross County Sherriff’s Office said. Leah Lambert — who is 5-foot-6, and weighs approximately 104 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes — reportedly left her home on Debord Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Colerain boy is dead after a crash Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department. It happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. in the 7400 block of River Road between US-27 and Georgetown Road. (See map below) The teen was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla...
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Flames lit up the Monday night sky in Portsmouth. Portsmouth and New Boston Fire Departments both responded to a fire in the 1600 block of 6th Street. It was reported at 10:32 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire had already engulfed two homes. Nearby residents watched...
