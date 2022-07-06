ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stateside: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

michiganradio.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Stateside, data journalist Mike Wilkinson of Bridge Michigan joined to discuss recent census data showing a decline in Michigan’s population. Then, a segment from Stateside producer Mike Blank explored the unique ways that the Michigan History...





Stateside: Thursday, June 7, 2022

Today on Stateside, two reporters joined to discuss their interview with Renee Chelian, the founder of Detroit-area Northland Family Planning Centers, and what the clinics’ fate might look like following the fall of Roe v. Wade. Then, hosts of the PBS documentary “The Great Muslim-American Road Trip,” Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins talked all about their heritage and what went into creating the new PBS documentary. To wrap up, two environmental law experts explained the recent Supreme Court ruling on West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency and what this decision could mean for environmental policy in Michigan and for the Great Lakes.
DETROIT, MI


Absentee ballot requests up substantially from 2018 primary

With less than four weeks remaining until Michigan’s primary elections, officials said they’ve already received more than 875,000 absentee ballot requests. That’s hundreds of thousands more applications than at this point during the last gubernatorial election year in 2018. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it’s...


Michigan school districts to get funding to change racist mascots

Four Michigan school districts are getting grants to change racist mascots. The Native American Heritage Foundation (NAHF) provides funding that may be used to replace or revise mascots and imagery that may be deemed offensive to Native Americans or may convey inaccurate representations of Native American culture and values, according to their website.
MICHIGAN STATE


Stateside Podcast: What to know about the $76 billion state budget

The Michigan State Legislature last week approved the largest state budget in history. The nearly $76 billion spending plan boosts funding from everything from education to public pensions. It's still waiting on final approval from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Emily Lawler, politics editor for The Detroit Free Press, and Detroit News...


New census data shows Michigan's population declining

New census data shows that Michigan lost population during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state lost more than 26,000 people between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. It's less than 1% of the state's population, but experts said it's significant, affecting businesses, schools, and housing prices in the state. Reynolds...

