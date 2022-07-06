ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Florida ethics commission attorneys recommend that Doug Underhill be removed from office

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

Attorneys for the Florida Commission on Ethics are recommending that Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill be removed from office.

Attorneys for both sides in Underhill's ethics case submitted proposed recommended orders Tuesday for Administrative Law Judge Garnett Chisenhall to consider as the final order in the case.

In the submitted orders, Underhill's own attorney said that Underhill violated two sections of Florida's ethics law related to failing to disclose gifts from a lobbyist and failure to report a gift over $100.

The state ethics attorney wrote that Underhill was guilty of all seven alleged ethics violations and should be removed from office.

In September, the ethics commission found probable cause for three allegations that Underhill failed to disclose donations to a legal defense fund made by a vendor or county lobbyist, two allegations that Underhill failed to disclose free legal services he received and two allegations that Underhill misused his position when he released transcripts of a County Commission executive session before the case was legally closed.

Underhill has denied all wrongdoing and said his actions complied with the Florida ethics laws.

However, the order entered by his attorney, Mark Herron, contradicts Underhill's previous statement that all the charges were false by admitting to violations of two sections of Florida ethics law.

The violations involve the failure to disclose a $250 gift from developer Fred Hemmer to Underhill's legal defense fund, which he created to fight a defamation lawsuit filed against him by former Rolling Hills director Scott Miller, as well as another $250 donation from a supporter to the same legal defense fund.

Probable cause: Florida Ethics Commission finds probable cause Doug Underhill violated ethics law

Extension granted: Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill granted extension in ethics case

For that violation, Underhill's attorney recommended a public reprimand and censure.

Underhill told the News Journal on Wednesday that the failure to report the gifts totaling $500 was the result of a "scrivener's error" on his gift disclosure form.

"It was a very honest, very common mistake," Underhill said. "I made a mistake, and there should be some small consequence that goes with that, whether it be a fine or a public statement to that effect."

Meanwhile, the attorneys for the ethics commission recommended that Underhill be found guilty of all seven violations of the ethics law.

Of particular issue for the ethics commission attorneys was the "lack of contrition" Underhill had for releasing transcripts on social media of closed-door meetings involving a lawsuit involving the county, the former developer of Innerarity Point and Emerald Coast Utilities Authority before the case had been closed .

Underhill alleges that when he released the documents, the case was over even though it had not been closed in court.

Attorneys for the ethics commission said Underhill's release violated the law and crippled the county's bargaining position with ECUA over the issue.

"(Underhill) indicated that his 'moral calling' will win the day if the law conflicts with his personal beliefs of the law," attorneys for the ethics commission wrote.

As a result, the attorney said, no penalty will deter future actions so Underhill should be removed from office for violating his oath to uphold the law.

Underhill said the case against him was politically motivated, and he believes the judge will make the right decision.

When asked about the issue of leaking the transcripts of the county's "shade meeting" Innerarity Point meetings, Underhill said he would make the same decision today.

"Escambia County has a long track record of hiding from the citizens the truth about what we're doing," Underhill said. "And I came into office not to be a part of this club, but to make sure that the people knew what we were doing. There is no legal reason that any of that should have ever been in the shade — you should have, the citizens should have been able to watch that entire process from the beginning."

Chisenhall, who heard testimony in the case in May, has 30 days to decide the case.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida ethics commission attorneys recommend that Doug Underhill be removed from office

Comments / 3

Perdido River fungal research Center
4d ago

IT'S ABOUT TIME, BUT HE ISN'T THE ONLY ONE!!!! There needs to be more scrutiny of elected officials bank accounts while in office!!!!!!

Reply
4
