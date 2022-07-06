Will Minnesota see lower gas prices soon?Where to find the cheapest fuel in the state as of July 6

As gas prices decline across the country, Minnesota drivers are hoping to see some relief at the pump as well.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices through user-submitted data, as of July 6, the nation's average gas price for unleaded is $4.78. The price has fallen nearly 14 cents in the last month. Within the last year, however, fuel price averages are up by $1.64.

How do gas prices in Minnesota compare to the national average?

Even though gas prices are continuing to climb, Minnesota remains one of the states where the average cost of fuel is below the national average.

As of July 6, Minnesota's average gas price sits at $4.65 per gallon, about 13 cents cheaper than the rest of the country. Last week, the average gas price in Minnesota was about three cents higher. Compared to last month, there was no change in the state's average gas price. Just a year ago, gas prices in Minnesota were $1.66 cheaper.

When compared to other states, Minnesota's average is the 20th least expensive in terms of gas price average.

Each Wednesday, we'll take a closer look at gas prices around the state. These prices, provided by GasBuddy app users and gas station owners, are updated regularly. We'll update prices here weekly.

Here’s a look at some of the lowest prices found around the state as of July 6.

Cheapest gas prices in St. Cloud

First Fuel Bank, 1701 Division St. — $4.53

First Fuel Bank, 625 Lincoln Ave. SE — $4.53

First Fuel Bank, 3110 7th St. N — $4.53

GFI Gas, 1000 9th Ave. S — $4.55

Kwik Trip, 2211 Division St. — $4.64

Cheapest gas prices in Sauk Rapids

Sam's Club, 207 CR-120 — $4.49

Speedway, 118 Twin Rivers Court — $4.58

Speedway. 520 Benton Dr. N. — $4.59

Shell, 400 S. Benton Dr. — $4.59

Holiday, 3 Benton Dr. S — $4.59

Cheapest gas prices in Sartell

Holiday, 216 Riverside Ave. S — $4.58

Kwik Trip, 105 2nd St. S — $4.58

Holiday, 1001 7th St. N — $4.59

Speedway, 230 Pine Cone Road — $4.58

Speedway, 118 Twin Rivers Court — $4.58

Prices were last updated at 2:15 p.m. CT on July 6