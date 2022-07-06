ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Minnesota see lower gas prices soon?Where to find the cheapest fuel in the state as of July 6

By Emery Glover, Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago
As gas prices decline across the country, Minnesota drivers are hoping to see some relief at the pump as well.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices through user-submitted data, as of July 6, the nation's average gas price for unleaded is $4.78. The price has fallen nearly 14 cents in the last month. Within the last year, however, fuel price averages are up by $1.64.

How do gas prices in Minnesota compare to the national average?

Even though gas prices are continuing to climb, Minnesota remains one of the states where the average cost of fuel is below the national average.

As of July 6, Minnesota's average gas price sits at $4.65 per gallon, about 13 cents cheaper than the rest of the country. Last week, the average gas price in Minnesota was about three cents higher. Compared to last month, there was no change in the state's average gas price. Just a year ago, gas prices in Minnesota were $1.66 cheaper.

When compared to other states, Minnesota's average is the 20th least expensive in terms of gas price average.

Each Wednesday, we'll take a closer look at gas prices around the state. These prices, provided by GasBuddy app users and gas station owners, are updated regularly. We'll update prices here weekly.

Here’s a look at some of the lowest prices found around the state as of July 6.

Cheapest gas prices in St. Cloud

  • First Fuel Bank, 1701 Division St. — $4.53
  • First Fuel Bank, 625 Lincoln Ave. SE — $4.53
  • First Fuel Bank, 3110 7th St. N — $4.53
  • GFI Gas, 1000 9th Ave. S — $4.55
  • Kwik Trip, 2211 Division St. — $4.64

Cheapest gas prices in Sauk Rapids

  • Sam's Club, 207 CR-120 — $4.49
  • Speedway, 118 Twin Rivers Court — $4.58
  • Speedway. 520 Benton Dr. N. — $4.59
  • Shell, 400 S. Benton Dr. — $4.59
  • Holiday, 3 Benton Dr. S — $4.59

Cheapest gas prices in Sartell

  • Holiday, 216 Riverside Ave. S — $4.58
  • Kwik Trip, 105 2nd St. S — $4.58
  • Holiday, 1001 7th St. N — $4.59
  • Speedway, 230 Pine Cone Road — $4.58
  • Speedway, 118 Twin Rivers Court — $4.58

Prices were last updated at 2:15 p.m. CT on July 6

Comments / 5

Not Many Wise
1d ago

It was 1.79 and dropping before Biden and the democrats stole the election. Which by the way, the democrats have been doing for years.

Reply
2
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Minnesota farmer says fuel costs are adding up quick

Minnesota farmer says fuel costs are adding up quick. Diesel costs keep mounting for many farmers. Chris Hill grows corn and soybeans near Brewster in southwest Minnesota and also runs a small trucking firm. “(One day last week) I think we burned closed to 200-gallons of diesel fuel in three...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gas Station#Traffic#Gasbuddy#Division St#First Fuel Bank
wwisradio.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin Authorities Work Together On Body Found In Mississippi River

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
103.7 THE LOON

What Rising Water Temperatures do to Central Minnesota Lakes

Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your states laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting...
99.9 KTDY

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
Axios Twin Cities

Many Minnesota businesses are trying to get into the edible THC game

Dennis Buchanan's stores are fully stocked with THC edibles because he was ready for July 1, when a new state law legalizing them went into effect.What he's saying: Just don't ask Buchanan to identify the local manufacturer who is supplying his CBD Joint stores in Minneapolis, Rochester and Isanti." I don't want everybody else to know. I want to get my product because that's the problem right now. A lot of people don't have enough compliant (product)," he tells Axios.What's happening: The legalization of edibles and beverages with up to 5 milligrams of THC has Minnesota businesses scrambling to understand...
River Falls Journal

Power companies brace for rolling blackouts

If your home is powered by electricity in St. Croix County, you’re at risk for a rolling blackout right now, but Wisconsonites aren’t the only ones. “The fact is, we are facing the increased possibility of electrical power shortages this summer,” said Brian Zelenak, St. Croix Electric Cooperative president and CEO.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WJON

Minnesota Facing Largest Truck Driver Shortage Ever

MINNEAPOLIS --Minnesota is facing its largest truck driver shortage ever. The Minnesota Trucking Association says it's short by more than 5,000 drivers. MTA President John Hauslauden says the pipeline of younger people just hasn't been filling in at the rate it used to. Drivers in the seats are the most...
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Derecho tears across South Dakota, southern Minnesota, and Iowa Tuesday

Our latest derecho tore across the Upper Midwest Tuesday afternoon and evening. The storms formed in South Dakota and morphed into a fast-moving radar signature called a bow echo. The system produced numerous damaging wind gusts along its path between 70 and 85 mph. Here are a few select wind...
1520 The Ticket

Census Shows Which Minnesota Counties Grew & Shrunk the Most

The 2020 U.S. Census shows which Minnesota counties grew and shrunk the most in the last decade. Any guesses?. Of course the Twin Cities has the biggest population area compared to anywhere else in the state. Just like the rich keep on getting richer -- the big keep on getting bigger.
Comments / 0

