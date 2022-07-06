Musician Nenad Bach is transforming the lives of people with Parkinson’s through ping pong

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: My Neighbor Yelled at Me and It Was Eye-Opening
My partner texted me last night from his office. “I’m running late,” he said. “I’m not going to get home as early as I had hoped. Can you run over to my place and take Lex [his dog] out for a walk?”
I wanted a simple bouquet for my bridesmaids & was horrified when I got something completely different – it cost me $960
WEDDINGS rarely proceed without a few bumps in the road. Whether the bride’s dress isn’t properly steamed, a groomsman gets too drunk, or the appetizers come out a bit too cold – typically, something always goes wrong. One bride named Morgan Casper, who goes by @morgangcasper on...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Your experiences at Michael Buble's Waddesdon Manor concert: 'It was a disgrace'
Buckinghamshire Live readers who were left stranded outside of the controversial Michael Buble gig at Waddesdon Manor have had their say, slamming the event as "shameful", "shocking" and "disastrous". Fans of the crooner were stuck in traffic queues outside the venue for hours, with many missing the show. To compound...
What Robin Williams' Widow Wishes Everyone Knew About Lewy Body Dementia
When Robin Williams died by suicide in 2014, this tragedy came not long after the popular comedian received a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. Williams had been experiencing a number of symptoms that included severe memory loss, changes in his personality, and significant movement problems, along with depression and other issues.
What Most People Say Before They Die, According To Top Palliative Doctor, Simran Malhotra - Exclusive
For healthcare professionals who work in the field of palliative and hospice care, providing support for terminally ill patients can give a rare insight into questions many of us face when contemplating life and our own mortality. 'What really matters?' is the question many of us want to know. Now,...
I’m a dreams expert – here’s what 10 common dreams really mean
SLEEP experts have uncovered what the most common dreams are across the world, and what they mean. From crashing a car to cheating on your partner - most of us have endured nightmares, while cats, docs, and flying dreams can be quite pleasant. The sleep experts at. have revealed the...
Neuroscience learns what Buddhism has known for ages: There is no constant self
Proving that science and religion can, in fact, overlap, University of British Columbia researcher Evan Thompson has confirmed the Buddhist teaching of the not-self, or " anatta ," is more than just a theory.
These clips of orchestras pranking their conductors are solid gold
Sometimes you come across something that makes you smile out of sheer uncontrollable delight.
Behind the Curious Meaning of the Traditional Song, “Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary”
For anyone who has studied poetry, literature, music, or philosophy, the best part about the field is interpretation. Sometimes—most of the time—the meaning of a phrase or lyric is not clear. There is just enough on the page to hint at the meaning or to imply something significant.
Paul Rudd made an incredibly kind gesture to a bullied kid who had no one to sign his annual
The nicest guy in Hollywood strikes again.
Airline captain writes a note to tooth fairy after 6-year-old loses her tooth on a plane
The young girl has since heard back from the tooth fairy, who was more than understanding about getting a note instead of a tooth.
High school students leave graduation to put out fire at their classmate's house
The teenagers, who are volunteers with the Port Jefferson Fire Department, responded to a call for a structure fire at their classmate's house.
seniorsmatter.com
Will your 70s bring stroke and dementia? Learn the lifestyle choices for the best protection
You can’t turn back the clock, but as you enter your 70s, awareness of age-specific and lifestyle-related diseases can assist with making smarter choices to maintain an active and independent life. A leading medical challenge in this decade is the increased risk for stroke—a major cause of death and...
psychologytoday.com
Inside My Manic Mind: Delusions and Hyper-Religiosity
Psychosis can include delusions (false beliefs) and/or hallucinations (perceiving something that doesn't exist). Delusions of reference involve thinking that random events contain a special meaning only for you. Delusions of grandeur involve believing you're publicly important, a prophet, messiah, or God. Delusions can dovetail with hyper-religiosity, even in avowed atheists.
Upworthy
Dave Bautista minces no words in loving tribute to his 'loud and proud' lesbian mom for Pride Month
Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has a very special message for his mother, Donna Raye, and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, this Pride Month. In a post shared to Instagram over the weekend, the star—who has appeared in several big Hollywood projects of the likes of "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Army of the Dead" and "Dune"—sported a rainbow-emblazoned blue T-shirt that read "Be You" across the chest. Captioning the photograph, the 53-year-old wrote: "I was always proud of who my mom was because she was always proud of who she was. In your face, f**k you if you don’t like it, unapologetically loud and proud. And her son paid attention. BE LOUD, BE PROUD, BE YOU."
George Harrison Said Hippies Treated Him Like the Messiah at Haight-Ashbury
George Harrison visited San Francisco’s famous neighborhood, Haight-Asbury, the hippie capital of the world, in 1967. It wasn’t what he expected. Then, a mob of hippies swarmed him like he was God who just descended on his people. George Harrison thought San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury would be a beautiful...
People who were homeless share things they wish others knew and it's eye-opening
People can become homeless for no fault of their own but simply because there's no safety net for vulnerable people.
‘A truce with the trees’: Rebecca Solnit on the wonders of a 300-year old violin
For the last 50 years, David Harrington, the founder and artistic director of San Francisco’s Kronos Quartet, has been playing what he calls “pretty athletic music” on a violin made in 1721. I’ve heard him play all kinds of compositions on it, from the galloping notes of Orange Blossom Special to the minimalism of Terry Riley and even the occasional bit of Bach. The instrument made by Carlo Giuseppe Testore in Milan has survived three centuries, providing music for countless audiences, and can be heard on more than 60 Kronos albums.
Smithonian
The True History Behind Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’
“He looked like a prince from another planet, narrow‐eyed, with high Indian cheekbones and a smooth brown skin untouched by his 37 years,” reported the New York Times’ Chris Chase in June 1972. The “prince” in question was Elvis Presley, performing live on June 9, the opening...
Pilot writes note to the tooth fairy, saves the day after girl loses her tooth on flight
Because tooth fairies don't fly commercial. At some point, all kids lose their teeth and usually that comes with a few coins or dollars under your pillow. But 6-year-old Lena's tooth fell out at 35,000 feet, which prompted the sweetest gesture from the pilot. Good Morning America shared the story, and it's so cute, we had to share as well.
Upworthy
