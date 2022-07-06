ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

You Could Live In A Real-Life Barbie Dreamhouse In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EJA5_0gWlVwQl00
Photo : Getty Images

If you're in the market for a new home, you may be familiar with the website Zillow. On the site, you can browse homes, take virtual tours, find an agent in your area— and discover some very interesting listings near you. In fact, a recent listing for a home in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, caught our eye.

This particular property resembles a life-sized Barbie Dreamhouse. The 5,227-square-foot home, which was built in the 1940s, is located at 630 Riverside Drive SE. It's listed for $250,00 and boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a recreation room. However, the most interesting aspect of the property is the color. Most of the rooms in the house feature multiple shades of pink, from bubblegum to hot. Plus, if have ever thought to yourself, "Wow, I really need a baby pink, circus-tent-esque bathroom ceiling," this place has got you covered.

Here's what the realtor had to say about the property:

The incredible 1940's bungalow is one of a kind. Located along the Mississippi on beautiful Riverside Drive, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home feature unique features inside and out including many original built ins, attached garage, & LL rec room. Built of cinderblock, this home is truly something to behold and a rare opportunity.

Check out some photos of the property below, and visit the listing on Zillow here.

Comments / 0

Related
101.3 KDWB

Huge Gated Compound On Its Own Peninsula For Sale In Minnesota

A huge gated compound on its own peninsula in Minnesota is currently on the market — If you're willing to shell out a few million dollars for the property, that is. The compound, known as Echo Point, is located on Bay Lake at 14430 Godfrey Trail in Deerwood. Echo Point is on the market for $4.2 Million and offers a 3,710-square-foot main home, 528-square-foot guest home and 250-square-foot sleeping cabin. It also features a whopping 1,400 linear feet of lake frontage as it was built on a peninsula. If you're an outdoor activities enthusiast, the property also boasts three docks: A swim dock, a guest boat dock and another boat dock for lifts and canopies.
DEERWOOD, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota’s Most Popular Milkshake Flavor

Did you know the modern milkshake was created in 1922 by an employee at a Chicago Walgreens? Since its inception, the milkshake has become one of the most popular sweet treats in the United States. That might be due to the fact they're so versatile. You can choose from banana, chocolate, Oreo — Even pineapple, if that's your thing. Despite all the options, many states stick to one flavor that they consider superior to all the rest.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Saint Cloud, MN
Real Estate
Saint Cloud, MN
Business
City
Saint Cloud, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Beekeeper's Facebook rant costs him 370 thousand dollars

(Traverse County, MN) -- A Minnesota beekeeper's Facebook rant is costing a him 370-thousand dollars. A Traverse County jury awarded fellow beekeepers Nancy and Keith Budke the triple digit judgement recently after they determined that Nick Olsen had libeled them on social media. Olsen blamed the Budkes after bees he...
TRAVERSE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Where to Spot the Wienermobile Around Minnesota This July

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the road and making a handful of stops around the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. If you've never seen the giant rolling hotdog up close, it really is a sight to take in. I had a chance to take a tour of one of these vehicles a few years ago, and I was blown away by the attention to detail Oscar Mayer put into building and decorating them.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Tours#Housing List
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

The best places to thrift in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities shoppers looking for savings and sustainability have lots of options thanks to the metro’s thriving thrift store scene.Why it matters: With inflation on the rise and the climate impact of fast fashion, buying second hand is an easy way to save some money, lower your carbon footprint and shop for unique items. The state of play: “Thrift store” is a catch-all term but there are several categories to note when searching for a place to shop. Secondhand stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army sell almost anything for cheap.Vintage stores have a higher price point and focus on older...
RETAIL
101.3 KDWB

The Best Fried Chicken In Minnesota

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Here Are The Real ‘7 Wonders’ Of Minnesota

Who hasn't heard or learned of the '7 Wonders of the World'? However, do you know what the '7 Wonders' of Minnesota are?. Before I dive into what I feel are the 7 wonders of our beautiful state, I would like to say there are definitely more than just 7 across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It was really hard to narrow it down since the state is so full of mystery and wonder.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

11 Famous People From Minnesota

Prince, one of most talented musicians ever. Prince with all his fame and money always called Minnesota his home. Bob Dylan also come to mind right away. Such a poet of his generation and those to follow. Ann Margaret, although many young people might not have any idea who she...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

New in 2022 at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Every year I check to see what new things are happening at the Minnesota Ren Fest. I love the Ren Fest. I know that some people are just like "It's just an art fair", well, yes it kind of is. But it's an art fair with alcohol, fun people, and shenanigans. As Puke and Snot say... Ok... I might not go that far, but it's as fun as you make it. If you go by the above, make sure you have a designated driver.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
457
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy