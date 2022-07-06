ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Bureau of Land Management eases public land fire restrictions thanks to summer rains

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8XLJ_0gWlVly000

Beneficial summer rains across New Mexico prompted the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to lift on Wednesday fire restrictions on public lands within Eddy, Chaves, DeBaca, Lincoln, Lea, Guadalupe, Quay and Roosevelt counties.

BLM enacted fire restrictions May 20 on public lands across New Mexico due to increased fire danger and extreme drought conditions.

It joined other state and federal agencies in lifting fire restrictions with the start of regional monsoon rains.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) U.S. Forest Service ended fire restrictions in the Lincoln National Forest June 24. The national forest closed May 25 due to extreme drought, heat, and potential high fire danger.

Fire danger was moderate on all three of the Lincoln National Forest’s ranger districts as of July 6, per their website.

David Houck, senior meteorologist with Pennsylvania based AccuWeather, said higher humidity levels and dew point temperatures contribute to a successful monsoon season in New Mexico along with the rain.

He said summer winds are more favorable during the rainy season as the jet stream, or winds in the upper atmosphere head north out of New Mexico.

"We don't as many wind events as we would get during the spring months. The moisture and the overall wind speeds are the general factor and of course any additional rain helps," he said.

Despite an ease in restrictions, the BLM emphasized preparation during public land visits.

“While monsoonal moisture has largely reduced fire danger, it is important to always be aware of the conditions of the area you are visiting, go prepared to put your campfire out completely, and have a fire extinguisher on hand in case of a vehicle fire that could spread to wildlands,” the BLM news release stated.

The New Mexico State University Agricultural Science Center at Artesia received 4.19 inches of rain so far in 2022.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Midland, Texas predicted a 20 to 30 percent chance of thunderstorms through Friday with high temperatures around 100 in Carlsbad.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
ksut.org

New Mexico land deal creates its largest state-owned recreation area

New Mexico officials this week celebrated the addition of more than 54,000 acres to create its largest state-owned recreation area. The acreage, known as the L Bar Project, was acquired by the Trust for Public Land and is one of about 100 projects they’re supporting in the Mountain West.
POLITICS
KOAT 7

New Mexico State Fair opens cheeseburger challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico State Fair tradition continues as applications open for the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. The challenge has gone on since 2009. The fair is accepting applications from any restaurant for a limited time on a first-come basis. All restaurants selected will be notified by July 15 and applications can be submitted through the state fair's website.
RESTAURANTS
KRQE News 13

Western and central New Mexico dries out Thursday

Drier air will continue to nudge into western and central New Mexico Thursday, bringing even drier weather to this part of the state. Eastern New Mexico will see an uptick in storm chances Thursday though. Another downtick in storms Wednesday across New Mexico as dry air continues to move in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Lands#New Mexico#National Weather Service#Blm#Usda#U S Forest Service#Accuweather
kunm.org

TUES: State inspections lag for New Mexico’s primary drinking water source, + More

State inspections lag for New Mexico’s primary drinking water source – By Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico. Nearly 80% of New Mexicans depend on groundwater sources for their drinking water, according to the state. But the N.M. Environment Department isn’t keeping up with inspections and enforcement of health standards with those who hold permits to discharge into groundwater systems.
KRQE News 13

Hotter with more spotty storms for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of showers and thunderstorms will last through the morning commute in far east-central New Mexico, and far southwest NM near Deming and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Skies are mostly sunny elsewhere and temperatures are mild. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains again today, moving northeast into the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

New Mexico and Texas reach agreement over rights to water in Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- An agreement between New Mexico and Texas has been reached over the rights to water in the Rio Grande ahead of a tentative scheduled trial on the matter, according to New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. Both states have agreed to continue negotiations, potentially saving taxpayers...
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Contract approved for construction at Cannon Air Force Base

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Department of Defense announced Tuesday it has approved a contract to fund $48 million in construction at Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis. Projects include a special paved area where explosives and other hazardous cargo can be loaded onto and unloaded from airplanes. Another...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Electric, newer cars push New Mexico to consider road user fees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fuel-efficient cars and electric vehicles might be good for New Mexico’s greenhouse emissions, but as drivers use less gas, the state’s funding source for road improvement is shrinking. So, lawmakers are considering new ways to pay for roads. New Mexico’s Department of Transportation...
TRAFFIC
KRQE News 13

Fort Sill Apache present plans for New Mexico casino

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A legal representative of the Fort Sill Apache tribe seemed pleasantly surprised by the prevailing mood at a public scoping meeting for a proposed gaming facility and other developments on a patch of land in Luna County. “I applaud you folks here today,” the tribe’s...
DEMING, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: SWAT callout, Victim identified, Hot temperatures, Second rebate, Solar chile roasting

Thursday’s Top Stories NMDOT getting rid of ‘obsolete’ I-25 Northbound MLK exit Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico City looking to clear homeless camp at Coronado Park Witness recounts Fourth of July party shooting in Albuquerque UNM student has sights set on pro boxing career Johnson resigns but remains UK prime minister for now Brittney […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
OutThere Colorado

Decayed human remains found in Colorado valley

Decayed human remains were discovered at Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department. "Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes. According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public. “We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

Famous New Mexico chile could cost more than usual this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile harvesting will begin in about a month, but for many farmers, this has been a more challenging year. Because of this, consumers may see that struggle translate to the price you pay for it. “To a New Mexican, chile is like turkey to Thanksgiving....
KRQE News 13

Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff says eight stranded immigrants were found along a New Mexico highway. Deputies found the undocumented immigrants under a tree along HWY 380 near the Valley of Fires, west of Carrizozo. According to Sheriff Michael Wood. The immigrants said they crossed into the US from Mexico and hitched a ride. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Findings in fire report ‘incredibly disturbing’

The team that started a prescribed burn west of Las Vegas, New Mexico, in early April underestimated how dry the forest was. Weather information was relayed from an Albuquerque office, and radio communication between fire officials was spotty at best. And when the burn started to get out of control,...
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy