Bureau of Land Management eases public land fire restrictions thanks to summer rains

Beneficial summer rains across New Mexico prompted the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to lift on Wednesday fire restrictions on public lands within Eddy, Chaves, DeBaca, Lincoln, Lea, Guadalupe, Quay and Roosevelt counties.

BLM enacted fire restrictions May 20 on public lands across New Mexico due to increased fire danger and extreme drought conditions.

It joined other state and federal agencies in lifting fire restrictions with the start of regional monsoon rains.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) U.S. Forest Service ended fire restrictions in the Lincoln National Forest June 24. The national forest closed May 25 due to extreme drought, heat, and potential high fire danger.

Fire danger was moderate on all three of the Lincoln National Forest’s ranger districts as of July 6, per their website.

David Houck, senior meteorologist with Pennsylvania based AccuWeather, said higher humidity levels and dew point temperatures contribute to a successful monsoon season in New Mexico along with the rain.

He said summer winds are more favorable during the rainy season as the jet stream, or winds in the upper atmosphere head north out of New Mexico.

"We don't as many wind events as we would get during the spring months. The moisture and the overall wind speeds are the general factor and of course any additional rain helps," he said.

Despite an ease in restrictions, the BLM emphasized preparation during public land visits.

“While monsoonal moisture has largely reduced fire danger, it is important to always be aware of the conditions of the area you are visiting, go prepared to put your campfire out completely, and have a fire extinguisher on hand in case of a vehicle fire that could spread to wildlands,” the BLM news release stated.

The New Mexico State University Agricultural Science Center at Artesia received 4.19 inches of rain so far in 2022.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Midland, Texas predicted a 20 to 30 percent chance of thunderstorms through Friday with high temperatures around 100 in Carlsbad.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.