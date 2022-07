GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a group of people reportedly beat up a wild turkey over the weekend. Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, GIPD said officers received a report from an adult male who reported seeing several individuals – three males and a female – chasing a wild turkey in the parking lot of Conestoga Mall, 3404 W. 13th St. The male reporting the incident told police the suspects grabbed the turkey by its neck before throwing it into a silver four-door sedan.

