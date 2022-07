KHOL · Blitzen Trapper draw inspiration from the dead on latest release. Over the course of 20 years and 10 full-length albums, the band Blitzen Trapper of Portland, Oregon, has crafted a collection of songs that celebrate the human experience. On Blitzen Trapper’s newest album, “Holy Smokes Future Jokes,” frontman Eric Earley wanted to dig deeper and attempt to tackle big-picture cosmic explorations inspired by his fascination with “The Tibetan Book of the Dead.”

