Week 3 results from the Arrowhead Summer League at Cairn University:. Philly Phresh (3-0) was too much for Truman (0-3) to handle, controlling both sides of the ball. The Phresh were led by senior Marquan Gayle (Father Judge) with 3 goals, going 90% on the faceoff & sophomore (Father Judge) Leo Merrigan, with 3 goals.

