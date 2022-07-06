Controversy Isn't Slowing Diablo Immortal Down

"Diablo Immortal" is one of the most controversial games in recent memory. When the once-renowned Blizzard first announced "Diablo Immortal" as a mobile-only title, hardcore "Diablo" fans everywhere were quick to voice their disapproval. Yet Blizzard didn't give up on the game, and this decision seems to have paid off, as...
It may be an N64 game in origin, but Ocarina of Time is one of those that now just belongs to everyone: and it has since the earliest days of the speedrunning community been one of the core speedrunning titles. There's a bunch of reasons for this, beyond it being a very popular and much-loved game, and one big element is the number of glitches that can be triggered in-game, whether just through player input or with machine inputs (what's known as tool-assisted speedrunning, or TAS). It's a game that can be made to do a lot of funky stuff.
A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
"Diablo Immortal" hasn't been released in China yet and, after recent events, it looks like Chinese fans won't get to experience demon-hunting for some time. "Diablo Immortal" has already received criticism for its microtransactions and now it faces a new controversy. While the game's release in China had already been delayed to "optimize" the experience, it now seems possible that the game (and other Blizzard games) could be banned altogether. The issue involves a social media post and a certain cartoon bear.
Daniel Mullins, the creator of Inscryption, has confirmed that the card-based roguelike is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Mullins shared the announcement on the Playstation Blog post, though a release date has yet to be revealed. Inscryption was previously released on PC back in October 2021, and had recently been released for both Mac and Linux.
As fans continue to discover just how deep the pay-to-win mechanics go in "Diablo Immortal," one player used a loophole to get themselves an incredible build in the game. At this point everyone knows that you need to spend a hefty amount of money to get the best builds, making the PvP section of "Diablo Immortal" unplayable for players who don't buy microtransactions. One Reddit user however found a way to convert something from "World of Warcraft" into premium "Diablo Immortal" currency.
Many an online multiplayer developer has struggled to shut down cheaters, who can prove so persistent and numerous as to outright ruin games. For a series as popular and multiplayer-driven as "Call of Duty," which had sold over 400 million lifetime units as recently as April 2021 (via Statista), that has amounted to hundreds of thousands of cheaters using aim-bots, wall-hacks, and beyond to gain an unfair edge. It reached a point where Activision implemented the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat program to deal with the issues surrounding modern entries like "Warzone" and "Vanguard."
The Overwatch 2 Beta Survey was recently sent via email to hundreds of players to gain access to the newest beta version of Overwatch 2. If you are experiencing the “Login Error, failed to connect to game server” message when trying to access servers, here are a few things you can try to get the Overwatch 2 Beta Survey to work.
Ubisoft's "Skull and Bones" is a project that may have been forgotten about by many. What began as an expansion to "Assassins Creed 4: Black Flag" in 2013 quickly snowballed into something much bigger. The project's scope became so large that during E3 2017, "Skull and Bones" was officially announced as an entirely new IP that would build upon the naval combat seen in "Black Flag." So why isn't the game out yet, almost a decade later?
Another day, another Blizzard controversy. Anyone following gaming news will notice that Blizzard's most recent title, "Diablo Immortal," has been a hot topic due to its pay-to-win nature. Of course, all of this is on top of Activision Blizzard's studios attempting to unionize and an ongoing lawsuit that might involve the California governor. Now, Blizzard is rustling some feathers again, but this time it's for a promotional event for the already underwhelming "Overwatch 2."
Once considered a huge flop, MMO "Final Fantasy 14" has maintained a niche hardcore fanbase that helps make the game still worth playing almost a decade after its release. The title features a booming open-world with plenty to do, and many players have taken full advantage of that by hosting special events to bring the community together and attract new gamers to the fold. One such place where these events take place is Rain, an in-game nightclub.
"Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition" is a remake/remaster of a 1997 FMV point-and-click adventure game, set in the same universe as the films. Unfortunately, the "Enhanced Edition" — made by Nightdive Studios, which is also working on the "System Shock" remake – is not up to par on the quality front. The result is a "mostly negative" review score on Steam, as the game has tons of glitches and bugs, many of which weren't present in the original. As reported by Kotaku, the game's artistic aesthetic has been altered by enhanced visuals and a bump to 60 FPS, which nearly breaks the game in a few places. Fonts have been changed, international languages are missing, and the music is worse. It seems as though cyberpunk-themed games might be cursed. All of these problems seem to stem from one major issue with the project.
Five years following the E3 reveal of "Metroid Prime 4," gamers eager to join Samus Aran on her brand new adventure have received a dearth of news on how the game will play. Aside from developer Retro Studios updating its Twitter banner to a vague image of the bounty hunter walking down an ominous hallway, Nintendo has given fans only the logo of the game to speculate about. Predictably, this has resulted in a whole lot of reaching for clues. Fortunately, the wait for "Prime" news may end soon according to one Twitch streamer.
Some streamers start their careers with a solid idea of what they want to play and how they will play it. Many such content creators, like Dr Disrespect and Ninja, entertain their viewers with preternatural gaming skills and larger-than-life reactions. Disguised Toast is not like them. Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang...
Since its 2020 release, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" has demonstrated undeniably how countless fans still hold nostalgia and love for the original game's characters more than 20 years later. Square Enix's remake of its hit RPG garnered glowing praise from critics, albeit the studio has also faced constructive criticism, including regarding the PC port, which caused an uproar. Still, in large part, fans have enjoyed the rework of "Final Fantasy 7," with "Remake" earning an 8.1 User Score on Metacritic for its combat, character work, and more. However, Square Enix's latest batch of announcements on "FF7" projects may have set a new record on ambition in a way fans never anticipated.
Technoblade, a fan-favorite "Minecraft" YouTuber, has passed away at the age of 23. The well-known member of the Dream SMP role-playing server revealed to fans back in August 2021 that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and on June 30th, 2022, Technoblade's father posted a video to his channel telling the world that his son had passed. In the heartbreaking video, Technoblade's father read a letter in which he told told his fans, "If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life."
The development cycle for upcoming open-word MMO survival game "The Day Before" has certainly been a strange one. It has been turning heads ever since an announcement trailer was revealed in January 2021, which showcased some pretty impressive graphics. The title is being put out by Russian developer Fntastic and Singaporean publisher MyTona, both of which have a relative lack of experience in putting out a major release of this scope. This fact has led many fans to worry that the gameplay displayed in the trailer may not actually be a legitimate representation of the game that will eventually find its way into the hands of players.
