ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Aerostatic balloon with night vision cameras becomes new border guardian

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41d7CT_0gWlTgcn00
U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Program Management Office Directorate (PMOD) has installed a 22-Meter Persistent Ground Surveillance System Aerostat… Read More

U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector deploys first of two blimps near Arizona-Sonora border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The federal government has deployed a new aerostatic balloon to watch the U.S.-Mexico border at Nogales, Arizona, 24-7.

Installation began late last month one mile north of the border wall. The 72-foot-long (22 meters) balloon is filled with helium and tethered to a 7.5-ton mooring platform. It has day and night-vision cameras for low-altitude surveillance, though the blimp can rise to 3,000 feet above ground, if needed.

“Flying at this altitude allows Border Patrol agents to maintain visual awareness of border activity for longer periods of time,” CBP said in a statement announcing the deployment. The aircraft will be focused on strategic areas near the international boundary, CBP said in response to concerns some Nogales residents about privacy, which were reported by local media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAQyI_0gWlTgcn00
U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Program Management Office Directorate (PMOD) has installed a 22-Meter Persistent Ground Surveillance System Aerostat in Nogales, Arizona. (CBP)

The federal government has been using aerostatic surveillance balloons at the Southwest border since 2013. Seventeen systems are deployed throughout the border, but this will be the first in eastern Arizona (the Tucson Sector). A second balloon is scheduled for deployment near Sasabe, Arizona, later this year, CBP said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltbvl_0gWlTgcn00
Tucson Sector migrant encounters FY 2022 (courtesy CBP)

Tucson Sector agents since October 1 have come across 173,829 unauthorized migrants, sending 138,602 back to Mexico right away under Title 42 authority. The rest have been processed in-country under Title 8.

In eastern Arizona, irregular migration is overwhelmingly Mexican, with 124,287 citizens of that country coming across the border this fiscal year, followed by 31,223 Guatemalans. Six out of seven migrants apprehended there were single adults, CBP stats show.

The sector lies across Sonora, Mexico, a state where U.S. authorities have told Border Report the Sinaloa cartel dominates both drug trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Comments / 20

13F10
1d ago

The citizens of the United States will not complain of whatever is needed to protect our borders and stop illegal immigrants, drugs and firearms into the United States. Our government knows what is needed in stopping illegal immigration but falls way short on doing it.VOTES , VOTES & VOTES

Reply(1)
9
The Real Truth Hurts
1d ago

um there's been one of these in Sierra Vista for years or is that not considered eastern Arizona.

Reply(4)
10
Related
KTSM

Texas governor orders troopers, Guard members to return migrants to border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered state troopers and Texas National Guard troops to return undocumented migrants back to the border, but migrant advocates tell Border Report that would be a violation of powers because federal authorities are tasked with the transport of those who are illegally in the country, and they worry about this prompting racial profiling.
TEXAS STATE
Brian Matthew

City of Tucson News Bites July 7, 2022

Tucson, Arizona as seen from Sentinel Peak (A Mountain)Dirk DBQ. Here's the latest information, news, and events from the City of Tucson. NEW MOBILE APP FOR DOWNTOWN GARAGE PARKING PAYMENT - There's a new way to pay for your visit to any Park Tucson public parking garage. The Entervo Smart Pay app provides the convenience of paying for parking directly from a smartphone and allows visitors to go on their way faster without the need to wait at the kiosks or exit pay machine. After scanning their ticket from a smartphone, the app will calculate the fee based on the garage rates, and then customers can pay with a credit/debit card. The app is free to download on iOS and Android devices.
TUCSON, AZ
police1.com

It’s now illegal to record cops within 8 feet in Arizona

PHOENIX — If you want to film police officers, you can’t stand too close, says a new Arizona law. On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law that makes it a misdemeanor to film law enforcement within 8 feet after officers give a verbal warning, FOX 10 reported. There are some exceptions to the law, like if the person filming is being questioned by police or if the encounter is taking place on private property or during a traffic stop, according to AZ Family.
ARIZONA STATE
parkerliveonline.com

Bear in school grounds euthanized at request of Arizona Game & Fish

A black bear, sighted in recent months in the area and found Thursday morning inside Parker school grounds, was euthanized by law enforcement at the request of Arizona Game and Fish. At around 4:30 am, law enforcement responded to a call of a bear sighting in the area of 19th...
PARKER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Sasabe, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Nogales, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday authorized state forces to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S.-Mexico border, pushing the boundaries of their enforcement powers and the Republican’s escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings. The federal government is responsible for...
KRQE News 13

Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff says eight stranded immigrants were found along a New Mexico highway. Deputies found the undocumented immigrants under a tree along HWY 380 near the Valley of Fires, west of Carrizozo. According to Sheriff Michael Wood. The immigrants said they crossed into the US from Mexico and hitched a ride. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kyma.com

Arizona women could legally access abortion services in Mexicali

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The U.S. Supreme Court sending abortion law back to the individual states is having an international impact. As Arizona looks to put some of America's strictest abortion laws in place, the Baja California Health Secretary says American women who make the decision to get an abortion could access one legally in Mexico.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Border Wall#Sinaloa Cartel#Tucson Sector#U S Mexico#Cbp
kjzz.org

California bans state-funded travel to Arizona over 'discriminatory' legislation

California is restricting state-funded travel to Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey signed what he called “common sense” legislation. But in a news release California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it discriminatory, “Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country. Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community.”
iheart.com

Here Are Arizona's Coldest And Warmest Cities

The United States has tons of travel destinations. Some of them are known for their year-round warm temperatures, while others get visitors because they are notoriously chilly. Cheapism compiled a list of the warmest and coldest cities in each state. The website states, "...the U.S. is a big place, and...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

United Airlines suspending flights to airports in Arizona, Arkansas starting this fall

Airlines have been dealing with the summer travel blues as staffing shortages, flight delays, and cancellations have been an ongoing problem nationwide. And one major airline facing this predicament is suspending flights at airports in Arizona and Arkansas beginning in the fall. United Airlines announced flights connecting Houston and Texarkana,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC15 Arizona

Hollywood taking notice of Arizona's film potential

MESCAL, Ariz. — Hollywood is already taking notice that Arizona will soon be open for movie making business. An article in Variety spotlighted the new tax incentive bill waiting for Governor Doug Ducey's signature, and the Mescal Movie Set. The bill promises $125 million in tax incentives for filmmakers who shoot in Arizona and hire local crews.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Wanted homicide suspect Oscar Valencia at large out of Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the wanted homicide suspect, Oscar Valencia of Tucson. Valencia, 40, is wanted for a fatal double shooting on July 4 that left one man dead and a woman injured. Valencia is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Governor Ducey signs historic legislation protecting Arizona water

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey signed historic legislation Wednesday morning to protect Arizona's water. In a tweet, Ducey called the legislation "crucial" for Arizona's continued growth and prosperity. The plan invests $1 billion over three years to fund projects that will bring additional water to the state. It will...
SFGate

15-year-old Arizona girl goes missing in California

Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
Variety

Arizona Poised to Compete for Filming With New $125 Million Tax Credit

For years, Arizona has watched with envy as New Mexico developed a thriving film economy thanks to a generous tax break. So now the state is getting in on the action. Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is expected to sign a bill this week creating a refundable tax credit equal to 15-20 percent of production expenses. The credit will have annual cap rising from $75 million to $125 million over three years.
ARIZONA STATE
Border Report

Border Report

5K+
Followers
923
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy