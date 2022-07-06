Geoffrey Zakarian's Best Rule For Any Kitchen

There are few treats more classic than a chocolate chip cookie. There is just something about the mix of sugary, buttery baked dough and sweet little chocolate chunks that makes this pairing the perfect snack. However, while it might be considered a staple today, the dessert wasn't invented until the late 1930s. According to The New Yorker, the most romantic and widely spread origin story has it that Toll House restaurant owner Ruth Wakefield stumbled upon the chocolate chip cookie recipe accidentally. When she ran out of nuts while preparing a different cookie, she added pieces of a Nestlé chocolate bar instead, inadvertently creating what is perhaps now the most popular type of cookie on the market. People have been clamoring for chocolate chip cookies ever since.

