There’s been a common denominator with Debreasha Powe over the years – she wanted to be at Mississippi State and Mississippi State wanted her. Four different coaching staffs scouted and recruited Powe during her high school career. It started with Vic Schaefer, picked up with Nikki McCray-Penson whom she committed to, transitioned over to Doug Novak as interim coach and new coach Sam Purcell has had the same excitement about his freshman than the rest of the staff.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO