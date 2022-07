Rome Police are looking for a woman on child endangerment charges as part of the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week program. Police are looking for 37-year-old Jamie L. Springer of Rome, New York according to Captain Kevin James of the Rome Police Department. James says Springer is wanted on two Rome City Court Bench Warrants. The first is for three counts of Fail to Exercise Control of a Minor and the other for three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. All charges are Class A Misdemeanors.

ROME, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO