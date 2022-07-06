James Gunn Has Surprising Response To Lollipop Chainsaw Remake
By Cody D. Campbell
1 day ago
The Guardians of the Galaxy are returning next week when they appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, and then the lovable space crew is set to have one more movie of their own. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. While some of the Guardians could be appearing again in other MCU projects, it's likely this is the last time Dave Bautista will play Drax. Last year, Bautista admitted he was in a "weird place" with playing Drax, and Gunn recently took Twitter to confirm that Vol. 3 will probably be the character's last outing.
What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date? The sci-fi movie has been in the works for a number of years: having a rocky journey to the big screen. The wait for the final instalment of the MCU trilogy is almost over, but between Guardians 2 and Guardians 3, it’s fair to say a lot has happened.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is now enshrined in the Stranger Things universe. In the action-packed final episode of Stranger Things 4, Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) wields an ornate sword while facing down the prison's pet demogorgon. It turns out the sword has ties to another 1980s action fantasy title.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made its way on to the Disney+ streaming service, and it came with a bunch of surprises. During the film, we get introduced to classic Marvel comics group, The Illuminati, who in the movie featured Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasiniski). The latter of the group has been fan-cast in the role numerous times over the years, so when he arrived on screen it was sure to be viewed as some kind of fan service. As it turns out, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was the person that cast Krasnski as Mr. Fantastic and it was because it would make fans dreams come true. Director Sam Raimi revealed as much while doing the audio commentary for the film that can be found via the extra features for the film on Disney+.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi remembered an awkward conversation with Natalie Portman in which he forgot that she starred in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. “Natalie said to me, what do you do next? And I said ‘I’m trying to work on...
Actor James Caan, who died this week at 82 years old, once had Goodfellas star Joe Pesci beaten up over an unpaid hotel bill, Radar has learned. In 1982, after Pesci stayed at a Miami hotel with Princess Diana’s lover Dodi Fayed, the late The Godfather star reportedly ordered a “mafia-style hit” on Pesci for skipping out on the $8,000 hotel bill.
Chris Pratt is in talks to star in and reteam with the Russo Brothers on “Electric State,” an adaptation of the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag. Millie Bobby Brown is attached to star. The film from the “Avengers: Infinity War” directors was previously set up at Universal....
Taika Waititi memories of those Star Wars prequels are lost in a galaxy far far away. The filmmaker is gearing up for his turn in the Star Wars director chair and while discussing the ambitious venture with Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman, Waititi forgot a few credits on the actress's IMDB page.
Goichi Suda (Suda51) games are iconic. It's not just the over-the-top action gameplay or the distinct visual styles that accompany the designer's titles; the whole eccentric vibe of Suda51's work has inspired a devoted following. Suda's most recent new gaming, "No More Heroes 3," had critics saying fairly positive things, and the entry was arguably one of the best Nintendo games released in 2021.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, and it's expected to see the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). There will also be some franchise newcomers in the Marvel film, including Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. During a recent chat with US Weekly, Poulter talked about the upcoming movie and the support he's gotten from Marvel fans.
Back in 2019, six years after Cartoon Network canceled it, Young Justice was brought back as a DC Universe original, and nowadays it can be watched with an HBO Max subscription. It was a remarkable example of how a beloved series can return after being gone for so long, but it isn’t the only popular animated DC TV show from the early 2010s that various fans have hoped would be revived. There’s also been support for Green Lantern: The Animated Series to follow suit, and Ernie Altbacker, one of the main writers on the show, is all in for this to happen.
Most every gamer and many outside of the gaming scene have likely heard the voice of Mario at one point or another. In turn, they have heard the work of American voice actor Charles Martinet, who has served as the jump-happy Italian plumber's voice for 30 years and counting (via IMDb). Martinet has admitted to embracing the role as a part of him, to the point where it has led to bizarre side effects. Of course, the voice behind Mario has provided his services for non-Nintendo characters as well, including an upcoming project for another famous franchise.
Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals first look at Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher. Taika Waititi has revealed he was “anxious” before working with Christian Bale and Russell Crowe on Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor and filmmaker, who also directed the previous Thor film (2017’s Thor:...
Five years following the E3 reveal of "Metroid Prime 4," gamers eager to join Samus Aran on her brand new adventure have received a dearth of news on how the game will play. Aside from developer Retro Studios updating its Twitter banner to a vague image of the bounty hunter walking down an ominous hallway, Nintendo has given fans only the logo of the game to speculate about. Predictably, this has resulted in a whole lot of reaching for clues. Fortunately, the wait for "Prime" news may end soon according to one Twitch streamer.
The Duffer Brothers have started a new production company called Upside Down Pictures. Although the name is a reference to the realm from Stranger Things, the company will work on more than just that. The company has revealed a list of projects that it will begin work on, which includes a new live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime series, Death Note.
