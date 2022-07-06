Crowded field of Washington County commissioner candidates answer questions
There are 15 Republicans and two Democrats running for party nominations for Washington County commissioner.
That number includes four of the five incumbent commissioners, all Republicans, as well as a few former commissioners mixed among the newcomers. Terry Baker chose not to seek reelection, instead seeking a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.
The primary is July 19, but early voting runs from July 7 through July 14. Voters will be asked to pick up to five candidates from their party they'd like to see move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown sent questionnaires to the Republicans and Democrats seeking to be among the five members of the county board of commissioners.
Included were basic biographical questions, as well as opportunities to list websites and social media accounts so voters can learn beyond just answers to the questions we asked. Responses were limited to 500 characters — the equivalent of more than two tweets.
The questionnaire was sent in early June.
Republicans
John F. Barr
From: Clear Spring
Occupation: Retired
Victoria Beachley
From: Hagerstown
Occupation: Demand planning manager
Age as of July 19: 32
Campaign website: votebeachley.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/victoriabeachleyforwashcocountycommissioner
Ron Bowers
From: Maugansville
Occupation: Retired, civilian and military
Age as of July 19: 79
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RonBowersforCommissioner
Bob Bruchey
From: Hagerstown
Occupation: Automotive consultant at Hagerstown Ford
Age as of July 19: 63
Campaign website: bobforcountycommissioner.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079459388474
Charles Burkett
From: Hagerstown
Occupation: Ministry support staff
Age as of July 19: 55
Campaign website: charlesburkettforwashingtoncounty.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CharlesBurkettForCountyCommissioner
Jeffrey A. Cline
From: Williamsport
Occupation: County commissioner
Age as of July 19: 65
Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068747146547
David Wayne Ebersole
From: Hagerstown
Occupation: Motor equipment operator
Age as of July 19: 61
Derek Harvey
From: Smithsburg
Occupation: National security consultant
Age as of July 19: 62
Campaign website: votederekharvey.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/votederekharvey
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/colonelderekharvey
Wayne Keefer
From: Hancock
Occupation: Financial controller, community banker; county commissioner
Age as of July 19: 36
Campaign website: www.waynekeefer.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/CitizensforWayneKeefer
Jamie B. Lawrence
From: Sharpsburg
Occupation: Videographer
Age as of July 19: 37
No photo provided for Lawrence
Valerie Oliver
From: Smithsburg
Occupation: Front desk for WBO Health & Fitness
Age as of July 19: 57
Facebook: facebook.com/friends4valerieoliver
Kaden S. Snyder
From: Williamsport
Occupation: Substitute teacher
Age as of July 19: 19
Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070448409567
Michael Lynn Sprecher III
From: Hagerstown
Occupation: Equipment operator, Washington County Roads Department
Age as of July 19: 30
