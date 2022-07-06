Crowded field of Washington County commissioner candidates answer questions

There are 15 Republicans and two Democrats running for party nominations for Washington County commissioner.

That number includes four of the five incumbent commissioners, all Republicans, as well as a few former commissioners mixed among the newcomers. Terry Baker chose not to seek reelection, instead seeking a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

The primary is July 19, but early voting runs from July 7 through July 14. Voters will be asked to pick up to five candidates from their party they'd like to see move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown sent questionnaires to the Republicans and Democrats seeking to be among the five members of the county board of commissioners.

Included were basic biographical questions, as well as opportunities to list websites and social media accounts so voters can learn beyond just answers to the questions we asked. Responses were limited to 500 characters — the equivalent of more than two tweets.

The questionnaire was sent in early June.

Republicans

John F. Barr

From: Clear Spring

Occupation: Retired

Victoria Beachley

From: Hagerstown

Occupation: Demand planning manager

Age as of July 19: 32

Campaign website: votebeachley.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/victoriabeachleyforwashcocountycommissioner

Ron Bowers

From: Maugansville

Occupation: Retired, civilian and military

Age as of July 19: 79

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RonBowersforCommissioner

Bob Bruchey

From: Hagerstown

Occupation: Automotive consultant at Hagerstown Ford

Age as of July 19: 63

Campaign website: bobforcountycommissioner.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079459388474

Charles Burkett

From: Hagerstown

Occupation: Ministry support staff

Age as of July 19: 55

Campaign website: charlesburkettforwashingtoncounty.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CharlesBurkettForCountyCommissioner

Jeffrey A. Cline

From: Williamsport

Occupation: County commissioner

Age as of July 19: 65

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068747146547

David Wayne Ebersole

From: Hagerstown

Occupation: Motor equipment operator

Age as of July 19: 61

Derek Harvey

From: Smithsburg

Occupation: National security consultant

Age as of July 19: 62

Campaign website: votederekharvey.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/votederekharvey

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/colonelderekharvey

Wayne Keefer

From: Hancock

Occupation: Financial controller, community banker; county commissioner

Age as of July 19: 36

Campaign website: www.waynekeefer.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/CitizensforWayneKeefer

Jamie B. Lawrence

From: Sharpsburg

Occupation: Videographer

Age as of July 19: 37

No photo provided for Lawrence

Valerie Oliver

From: Smithsburg

Occupation: Front desk for WBO Health & Fitness

Age as of July 19: 57

Facebook: facebook.com/friends4valerieoliver

Kaden S. Snyder

From: Williamsport

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Age as of July 19: 19

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070448409567

Michael Lynn Sprecher III

From: Hagerstown

Occupation: Equipment operator, Washington County Roads Department

Age as of July 19: 30