ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ms. Marvel Fans Are Thirsty for Fawad Khan

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Marvel fans are thirsting over Fawad Khan. The entire social media community is basking in the general light of Kamala Khan's great-grandfather Hasan. The beloved actor stepped in for the time-travel shenanigans this week and a lot of fans aren't complaining about it one bit. Ms. Marvel has managed to...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Time Out Global

What’s next for Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Taron Egerton has confirmed he’s met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige to discuss playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview Egerton was asked if there’s any truth to the rumours he could become the clawed-and-flawed mutant in the planned X-Men reboot. ‘I don’t think...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Celebrities#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly#South Asian#Muslim
ComicBook

Marvel Announces Wakanda, a Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel is putting the spotlight on the African nation of Wakanda in a new limited series this fall. Instead of focusing on Black Panther, the new Wakanda series will star several characters from the franchise, including Shuri and Killmonger. Wakanda spins out of John Ridley's run on Black Panther, which has turned T'Challa into an outlaw and no longer king of his homeland. Each issue of Wakanda will highlight a different fan-favorite character, with the first issue starring Shuri in a tale from writer Stephanie Williams and artist Paco Medina. There will also be a "History of the Black Panther" backup story weaving through each issue from writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos.
epicstream.com

Fans are Convinced Millie Bobby Brown is Playing Leia Following Casting Reports

The name Millie Bobby Brown has long been attached to the Stranger Things franchise and while the hit Netflix series is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, fans are eager to see the young actress appear in a different universe. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Netflix. Millie...
ScreenCrush

‘Wonder Man’ TV Series in Development at Marvel

Hardcore Marvel fans will get to see one of the company’s longtime heroes in his own TV series. Wonder Man — no relation to DC’s Wonder Woman — is reportedly up for his own Marvel Disney+ TV series. The show is being developed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Andrew Guest is the series’ head writer and producer.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Meets the MCU's New Captain America in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

Several members of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel and the new Captain America, team up in the first footage from the Disney Wish cruise ship. The new ship in the Disney Cruise Lines features an attraction called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, where passengers play "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them" involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Some of the first footage captured from Disney Wish shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie's Captain Americainteracting with each other, along with action scenes starring Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ms. Marvel Stars Open Up About The Elements Of Muslim Culture They Were Most Excited For The Show To Tackle

Minor spoilers for the latest episode of Ms. Marvel, “Time and Again” lie ahead. Ms. Marvel has nearly reached the end of its season, which is a shame, because it’s downright delightful. The series, which has received high praise from critics, introduces a great new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sports some creative visuals and features some stunning action sequences. On top of all that though, it also beautifully highlights various aspects of Muslim culture. It’s been refreshing to see this play out in a big, mainstream Marvel production, and it’s part why Kamala Khan’s presence in the MCU is so special. All of this certainly wasn’t taken for granted by its stars, who were excited by the fact that it would cover aspects of their culture.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Star Mehwish Hayat Thanks Fans For Loving Aisha

The fifth episode of Ms. Marvel was released on Disney+ yesterday and showcased the love story of Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great-grandparents. The couple was played by Fawad Khan (Hasan) and Mehwish Hayat (Aishia) and fans have taken to social media to gush over their romance. Today, Hayat took to Twitter to thank fans for their response to her character and hilariously reveal that she's learned some new Internet slang.
ComicBook

Black Panther #7: A New Hero Rises While T'Challa's World Crumbles

Black Panther #7 serves as the penultimate chapter in the storyline, "The Long Shadow," which is notable for introducing an important new character into the Black Panther franchise. Wakanda is a divided nation suffering from the fallout of T'Challa's schemes and lies, with a young warrior named Tosin stepping up to fill the hero's void. What makes Black Panther #7 fascinating is writer John Ridley spreads the story around in order to give proper page time to several key characters, who help to give different viewpoints of the brewing conflict.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson Discloses Hulk and Valkyrie’s Relationship

In just a few more days, Chris Hemsworth will be back as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Helmed by Taika Waititi, the upcoming film will follow Hemsworth's titular character in his journey to self-rediscovery while dealing with the latest god-slaying villain Gorr The God Butcher — played by critically-acclaimed actor Chrisitan Bale.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2's Namor Actor Breaks Silence on Leaked Images of His MCU Character

2022 finally marks the live-action arrival of Namor the Submariner and it's evident that Marvel Studios has huge plans for the beloved character. In case you didn't know, Namor is set to make his debut MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his involvement in the film is already causing a ton of buzz in the fandom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy