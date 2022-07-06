13 Times Actors Took A Chance And Traded One Role For Another

In an interview with The A.V. Club, Brody explained why he tries not to compare Dave and Seth: "I would say that Dave was short-lived, so who knows what missteps he would have made in a longer arc. I’m sure he was not as infallible as he seemed. So it’s not a real fair comparison with Dave; he only got one window into one relationship in his life, but he really put it all out there and sacrificed and it was a little bit heroic. ... I don’t know if Seth was ever heroic."