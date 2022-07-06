ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 "Ms. Marvel" Details And Easter Eggs From Episode 5 That Are Small And Important, But You Might've Missed Them

🚨 Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel Episode 5 on Disney+! 🚨

1. First, during the Ms. Marvel opening credits, you can see that one of the logos is on the Khan family's resettlement card. You can see that they have one adult man, one adult woman, and an infant listed, aka Hasan, Aisha, and Sana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV40G_0gWlSvef00
Marvel / Disney+

2. Also on the Khan's resettlement card, you can see that their index number is "0012." This is likely a nod to Ms. Marvel Issue #12 from 2015, which features Kamala visiting Karachi. I love a good Marvel hidden number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HB7j_0gWlSvef00
Marvel / Disney+

3. When Hasan starts reciting his favorite poem to Aisha, he's reciting "Out Beyond Ideas" by Rumi . The translation of the last line has been changed a few times, but given that it's 1942, it makes sense Hasan knows this translation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af51h_0gWlSvef00
Marvel / Disney+

4. Hasan and Aisha name their daughter, Kamala's grandmother, Sana. Her name is a nod to Sana Amanat, who is the co-creator of Kamala Khan and the Ms. Marvel comic books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pjs4E_0gWlSvef00
Marvel / Disney+

5. As Hasan, Aisha, and Sana flee India, Marvel brings to life The Partition of India in 1947. This divided British India into two countries: India and Pakistan. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy told BuzzFeed that creating these scenes was "extremely special," and it's really the first time Partition has been portrayed in Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLyVP_0gWlSvef00

"It was extremely special because you almost never see Partition visualized in Hollywood. It is one of the largest mass migrations the world has ever seen. So much of Kamala's history comes from that. It was truly special to recreate that in the manner that I wanted to," Sharmeen explained. "I looked around, and so many of us in video village were like, 'This feels like 1947. It feels like we are creating something extremely special.'"

Marvel / Disney+

6. Another behind-the-scenes detail about the Partition scenes is that they were mostly filmed in Thailand and actually featured hundreds of extras. The goal was to give an authentic feeling to this huge moment in Kamala's history, but also the history of Pakistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpB0R_0gWlSvef00

"There was a moment when I was filming that I literally had hundreds and hundreds of people [on set]," director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy recalled to BuzzFeed . "We filmed a lot of it in Thailand, and during Partition, in August 1947, it was a very hot month, and we were filming in the heat of Thailand. So from the weather to the people to the look and feel of the trains and the platform, it was really surreal for many of us who were part of the production that day."

Marvel / Disney+

7. When Najma and the other Clandestines try to go through the veil and get home, you can see that they are encased with what looks like rocks before they die. This is very similar to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. when the Inhumans would undergo "terrigenesis," which gave them their superhuman abilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSTNc_0gWlSvef00
Marvel / Disney+ / ABC

8. In fact, in the Ms. Marvel comic books, Kamala Khan gets her powers when she undergoes terrigenesis, so this could be a great nod to her comic book origins OR we are getting ready to introduce — or re-introduce, because to me Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is canon, thank you every much — terrigenesis to the MCU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjAWg_0gWlSvef00
Marvel / Disney+

9. This episode notably gives us a hint at Kamran's powers after Najma's death. In the Ms. Marvel comics, Kamran gets his powers after being exposed to the Terrigen Mist, just like Kamala. Kamran's powers in the comics include being able to transfer energy to any object, and he often glows blue/white, which is hinted at in the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzonM_0gWlSvef00
Marvel / Disney+

10. And finally, when Kamala's mom finds Kamala's broken necklace, you can see that it's the shape of a lightning bolt. In the comic books, Ms. Marvel's costume includes her signature lightning bolt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU52H_0gWlSvef00
Marvel / Disney+

Did you catch any other Easter eggs or cool details? Have a better theory for one mentioned above? Tell me everything in the comments below or give me a shout on Twitter!

