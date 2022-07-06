10 "Ms. Marvel" Details And Easter Eggs From Episode 5 That Are Small And Important, But You Might've Missed Them
🚨 Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel Episode 5 on Disney+! 🚨
1. First, during the Ms. Marvel opening credits, you can see that one of the logos is on the Khan family's resettlement card. You can see that they have one adult man, one adult woman, and an infant listed, aka Hasan, Aisha, and Sana.
2. Also on the Khan's resettlement card, you can see that their index number is "0012." This is likely a nod to Ms. Marvel Issue #12 from 2015, which features Kamala visiting Karachi. I love a good Marvel hidden number.
3. When Hasan starts reciting his favorite poem to Aisha, he's reciting "Out Beyond Ideas" by Rumi . The translation of the last line has been changed a few times, but given that it's 1942, it makes sense Hasan knows this translation.
4. Hasan and Aisha name their daughter, Kamala's grandmother, Sana. Her name is a nod to Sana Amanat, who is the co-creator of Kamala Khan and the Ms. Marvel comic books.
5. As Hasan, Aisha, and Sana flee India, Marvel brings to life The Partition of India in 1947. This divided British India into two countries: India and Pakistan. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy told BuzzFeed that creating these scenes was "extremely special," and it's really the first time Partition has been portrayed in Hollywood.
6. Another behind-the-scenes detail about the Partition scenes is that they were mostly filmed in Thailand and actually featured hundreds of extras. The goal was to give an authentic feeling to this huge moment in Kamala's history, but also the history of Pakistan.
7. When Najma and the other Clandestines try to go through the veil and get home, you can see that they are encased with what looks like rocks before they die. This is very similar to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. when the Inhumans would undergo "terrigenesis," which gave them their superhuman abilities.
8. In fact, in the Ms. Marvel comic books, Kamala Khan gets her powers when she undergoes terrigenesis, so this could be a great nod to her comic book origins OR we are getting ready to introduce — or re-introduce, because to me Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is canon, thank you every much — terrigenesis to the MCU.
9. This episode notably gives us a hint at Kamran's powers after Najma's death. In the Ms. Marvel comics, Kamran gets his powers after being exposed to the Terrigen Mist, just like Kamala. Kamran's powers in the comics include being able to transfer energy to any object, and he often glows blue/white, which is hinted at in the show.
10. And finally, when Kamala's mom finds Kamala's broken necklace, you can see that it's the shape of a lightning bolt. In the comic books, Ms. Marvel's costume includes her signature lightning bolt.
Did you catch any other Easter eggs or cool details? Have a better theory for one mentioned above? Tell me everything in the comments below or give me a shout on Twitter!
More Ms. Marvel Easter Eggs
- 37 "Ms. Marvel" Details From Episode 1 That Are Small And Smart, But You Might've Missed Them The First Time Nora Dominick · June 8, 2022
- I Already Can't Stop Obsessing Over "Ms. Marvel," So Here Are 21 Details I Noticed In Episode 2 Nora Dominick · June 15, 2022
- "Ms. Marvel" Episode 3 Has Some Pretty Great Details And Easter Eggs, So Here Are 15 You Might've Missed Nora Dominick · June 22, 2022
- I'm Simply Obsessed With "Ms. Marvel," So Here Are 11 Details I Noticed While Watching Episode 4 Nora Dominick · June 29, 2022
Comments / 0