Celebrities

Chris Rock Has Reportedly Been Dating Lake Bell For "Several Months" And Is Making Their Relationship A "Priority"

By larryfitzmaurice
 3 days ago

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are reportedly dating!

Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images, Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

ET Canada reports that the couple has been "casually dating" for "several months" — but if you've been paying attention to the gossip online, you might've had your suspicions for a minute now.

Mediapunch / GC Images / Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The actors have been spotted out and about multiple times recently, stirring up conversation about whether or not they're a thing.

Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images, Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

And it seems like they are! “It’s a good sign when he’s making time for someone while on tour,” a source told ET Canada. “He’s hyper-focused on his tour and upcoming comedy special, so I know he really likes her since he’s making seeing her a priority!”

Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Obviously, Chris Rock has been a pretty prominent news fixture in 2022 — especially after the infamous Oscars slap involving Will Smith .

Chris was slapped after making a joke onstage about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia condition.

Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

But the source also told ET Canada that, when it came to the slap, Chris "wasn’t going to let that impact how he lives his life, if he wants to do something or go somewhere with someone, he will.”

Johnny Louis / WireImage / Getty Images

“Chris is in a really good headspace right now," the source continued. "He’s happy and enjoying life.” We'll see if we get any more updates on his relationship with Lake in the future.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

