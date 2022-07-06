Chris Rock Has Reportedly Been Dating Lake Bell For "Several Months" And Is Making Their Relationship A "Priority"

Chris Rock isn't hiding his relationship with Lake Bell any longer -- the duo is out and about in L.A. for all to see ... and we gotta say, they look pretty good together!. The comedian and actress were hitting the town this weekend, popping up at Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica where they chowed down. And on Sunday, the couple grabbed a bite at Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood ... dining with just the two of them.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO