Wichita Falls, TX

15-year-old Wichita Falls girl missing, needs medical attention, WFPD searching

By Joshua Hoggard
 1 day ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A search is underway by the Wichita Falls Police Department for a missing teenage girl from Wichita Falls.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Kady Marie Aine, 15, has been missing since Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

    Photo of missing teen Kady Aine, courtesy WFPD
    Photo of missing teen Kady Aine, courtesy WFPD

Sgt. Eipper said Kady is a white female who is about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black slides.

Authorities said Kady is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Kady was last seen by her father on Tuesday, July 5, at about 8:30 a.m. when she was dropped off for school at 1808 Rose Street.

Authorities said Kady never actually entered the school on Tuesday.

If you have information on Kady’s location, please call the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000

