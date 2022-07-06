ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey police shoot stabbing suspect on July 4th: authorities

By Mira Wassef
 1 day ago
NEW JERSEY (PIX11)— A suspect was shot by police responding to a stabbing in New Jersey on the Fourth of July, officials said.

Officers were flagged down near 23rd Street and Bergenline Avenue in Union City at around 8 p.m. for a stabbing incident. The cops later found the suspect, Jesus Suazo, 58, and during the encounter, police shot him, authorities said. Suazo was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

One man suffered non-fatal injuries in the alleged stabbing, police said. A knife was recovered from the scene. Suazo is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the police-involved shooting.

