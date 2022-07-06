ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Kirksville Olympians' "Journey of a Lifetime"

By Christopher Burns
ktvo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ice cream social was the platform of honoring the...

ktvo.com

Dorothy Walker, 71 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Dorothy Walker, 71 of Kirksville passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home. The daughter of Robert and Mary (Perrin) Walker, she was born July 6, 1950 in Kirksville, Missouri. She grew up in Kirksville and attended Kirksville schools except one year at Porter School. She graduated from Kirksville High School in 1968. Most of her working career was for Hollister’s Inc., where she worked thirty years until she retired.
Kirksville Named One of the Best Missouri Cities to “Get Lucky”

There's no easy way to say this, so I'll just say it. Kirksville has been declared one of the best cities in Missouri if you want to...(*ahem*) "get lucky". One of my favorite snarky websites is Roadsnacks. They recently ranked all the cities in Missouri for their residents ability to "get lucky" and Kirksville came in at an admirable #2. NOTE: they didn't call it "getting lucky", but I'm not gonna use their exact phrase because I don't like jail. Their methodology is simple. In their own words:
Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Francis Everett Poland, II was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on October 17, 1951, the son of Donovan and Betty (Beary) Poland, who preceded him in death. He attended rural schools in Putnam County at St. John and West Putnam and graduated from Unionville High School in 1969. He graduated from Northeast State University in 1974 with a B.S. degree. Frank married Susie Wells in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 20, 1973, and she survives at home. Frank worked for Michaels Foundation in Unionville for ten years before beginning a long career with the United States Postal Service. He worked as a clerk and carrier out of the Kirksville, Missouri, Post Office from 1983 until retirement in 2013. Frank and Susie spent much of their married life in Brashear, Missouri, where Frank also farmed in addition to his work at the postal service. Frank loved to hunt deer with his nephews and raise cattle on his farm. He was an avid photographer of landscape and enjoyed being with his family.
Zella Elizabeth (Torrey) Williams, 97, Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home

Zella Elizabeth (Torrey) Williams, known as Elizabeth, died on July 2, 2022, after a brief illness. This was 15 years to the day after the death of her beloved husband. She was born on August 15, 1924, to Joe and Bertha Torrey in the same country house that her mother was born in Lucerne, MO. She attended 12 years of school in Lucerne and then continued onto Chillicothe Business College. From there she moved to Chicago where she met her future husband, Lon Williams. Elizabeth and Lon were married in Chicago on September 13, 1947. They had one son, Alan, and over the years lived in Chicago, West Boxford, Massachusetts, and Syracuse, NY. She spent her final years at the Fairhaven Retirement Home in Birmingham, AL.
Local radio club hosts field day to test emergency equipment

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A local radio club hosted a field day on Saturday while also testing out their emergency equipment. The NEMO Amateur Radio Club hosted its yearly exercise on June 25 where they, along with many other radio amateurs, deployed their radio rigs and tested out their emergency communication capabilities.
2 Keokuk residents injured in Missouri crash

Keokuk, IA- A man and a 17-year-old boy from Keokuk were injured in a head-on crash involving a UTV and a pickup truck in Clark County Missouri. The crash happened at 6 PM Friday, on Sycamore street in Alexandria, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a UTV driven...
Ottumwa woman claims $30,000 lottery prize on Tuesday

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $30,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. Natalie Rivas, of Ottumwa, won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Adventure” scratch game. She purchased his winning ticket in Ottumwa. On Tuesday, Rivas claimed her prize...
Three northeast Missouri teens injured in Monday night rollover crash

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Monday evening crash in Scotland County. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. on County Road 515, three miles northeast of Memphis. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old girl, from Memphis, was driving...
Construction of new bridge on Hungry Hollow Road underway

NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is starting this week on the new bridge on Hungry Hollow Road near Kirksville. The bridge will be a welcome sight for commuters as this stretch of roadway has been closed since the end of 2019. C & C Bridge and Concrete, Inc. of...
Details released in deaths of southeast Iowa husband and wife

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities investigating a murder-suicide have released the names of the southeast Iowa husband and wife involved. On Sunday, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into the death of a woman found in rural Monroe County. The...
Audio: Offices at 1104 Main Street in Trenton moving to a new location

Offices at 1104 Main Street will be moving this month to a vacant building in the downtown Trenton area. Those are for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, Green Hills Rural Development Incorporated, the Trenton Job Center, and Grundy County University Extension. The new location will be at 9th and Washington.
$30 million appropriation bill funds East Locust Creek Reservoir

MILAN, Mo. — Since 2001, the North Central Missouri Water Commission (NCMRWC) has been working on completing the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project in Sullivan County. Sullivan County is one of the most at-risk counties in the state when it comes to droughts, with the last drought nearly drying up the community.
TEENS FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER ATV CRASH

Two Salisbury teens had to be flown from the scene of a rollover all-terrain vehicle crash in Howard County on Independence Day. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the 14-year-old driver lost control of a northbound 2017 Polaris Ranger. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
Person of interest in Memphis stolen tractor case located

MEMPHIS, Mo. — Investigators didn't have to look far to find the person of interest in the June theft of a farm tractor and hay rake from Ed's Machinery just west of Memphis. In fact, that elderly man with a white beard returned to the scene of the crime...
