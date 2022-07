The Augmented Reality mode of Pokémon GO was one of the most popular parts of its introduction all the way back in 2016. All across the world Pokémon were brought from video games into our homes and lives. Pictures of trainers and their favorite Pokémon using the AR feature were very popular, and to this day Niantic has implemented some cool uses of the AR Mode in Pokémon GO through the buddy system, as well as re-tooling the original feature.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO