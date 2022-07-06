Amphitheater Schools wants to fill about 70 positions, loan forgiveness eligible for some

Judy Walsh

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amphitheater Public Schools is looking for qualified candidates within the community to join its team in educating and supporting children.

The district held a career fair Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 701 W. Wetmore Rd.

"Today we are hosting a career fair here at Amphitheater public schools. Its an opportunity for people that are interested in finding a job, to come and see what jobs we have available," Associate to the Superintendent and General Counsel with Amphitheater School District Michelle Tong. "Our vacancies and interview for central hire...This is just a great opportunity for people to connect with us if they have the same mission as us and helping students to improve."

District officials say they're hiring for the following positions:

Teachers

Substitutes

Paraprofessionals

Custodians

Office staff

Bus drivers

Tong told KGUN 9 Amphitheater Public Schools is trying to fill about 70 positions.

The district also pointed out some people may qualify for loan forgiveness working for Amphitheater Public Schools.

Anyone interested in seeing if they're eligible may do so at the district's website.

