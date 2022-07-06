ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Amphitheater Schools wants to fill about 70 positions, loan forgiveness eligible for some

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
Judy Walsh

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amphitheater Public Schools is looking for qualified candidates within the community to join its team in educating and supporting children.

The district held a career fair Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 701 W. Wetmore Rd.

"Today we are hosting a career fair here at Amphitheater public schools. Its an opportunity for people that are interested in finding a job, to come and see what jobs we have available," Associate to the Superintendent and General Counsel with Amphitheater School District Michelle Tong. "Our vacancies and interview for central hire...This is just a great opportunity for people to connect with us if they have the same mission as us and helping students to improve."

District officials say they're hiring for the following positions:

  • Teachers
  • Substitutes
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Custodians
  • Office staff
  • Bus drivers

Tong told KGUN 9 Amphitheater Public Schools is trying to fill about 70 positions.

The district also pointed out some people may qualify for loan forgiveness working for Amphitheater Public Schools.

Anyone interested in seeing if they're eligible may do so at the district's website.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

