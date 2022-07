Ohio has modernized their system to do background checks to streamline the process for law enforcement and gun stores. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as the Director of InnovateOhio, announced the launch of the new electronic system for entering warrants and protection orders into state and national databases. DeWine ordered the development of the eWarrants technology after it was discovered that an untold number of Ohio arrest warrants and protection orders were slow to be or never entered into state and national law enforcement databases. And for stores that sell guns, this system will provide a more streamlined and accurate process for background checks.

1 DAY AGO