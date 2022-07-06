ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The One That Got Away’ Status Check: Which Couples From the Prime Video Series Are Still Together

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
Lisa Rose/Prime Video

Looking back to find love? Prime Video’s dating series, The One That Got Away, matches a group of six competitors searching for romance with missed connections from their past.

The reality series, which dropped on the streaming platform in June 2022, followed six singles who are looking for love. While they hoped to eventually find The One during their tenure on the dating experiment, host Betty Who revealed in the first episode that all of their suitors would be familiar faces. The show’s stars connected with former friends, unrequited high school crushes and even one-time flames after they arrived at the retreat through a “portal.”

“I walked away from the season feeling very optimistic about the ways that people can change and show up for you,” the “Somebody Loves You” songstress told The List ahead of the series premiere. “That’s something that’s really exciting to me, and probably the piece of advice I would give is that people can really change. You got to give people a chance to show you who they are now, and that’s a really special part, and we’re going to see a lot of that in this season of The One That Got Away.”

She added: “I will say there is a soft spot that I felt for [contestant] Jeff [Perla] and his story line of finding himself. I don’t want to give spoilers away, but there are a couple moments that I was really rooting for Jeff, and I was watching him behind the scenes [and saying to him], ‘You got this, babe.’ If there was one contestant who I felt like I had a close eye on, it might have been Jeff.”

Throughout the show, travel blogger Jeff struggled to open up to his potential matches, including his former confirmation classmate Anthony, his coworker Micah and his longtime friend Alex Van Gurp.

“I found the people who [come] through [the portal] bring you back to who you were back then … and when I saw him come through it kind of gave me [this] wave of, ‘OMG, that’s what I used to feel like,’” Jeff admitted during the first episode. “It was really interesting trying to navigate each individual person and relationship, and how they came into your life to begin with.”

Elsewhere on the show, viewers met model Allyssa Anderson, who was ready to settle down and get married.

“I’m a huge believer in spirituality. I think that in a lot of ways this was just serendipity,” she gushed to the camera. “I felt when I was presented with this show it was a stroke of fate, and I really had to take that leap and not look back.”

Despite attempting to pursue connections with her former high school crush, her school bus buddy and an Instagram admirer, it was family friend Adam Drexler who won her heart.

“This is a promise to you that no matter what happens and no matter where life takes us, I’m always going to support you and I’m always going to be there for you,” Adam gushed during the finale, presenting her with a promise ring as they exited through the portal together.

Scroll below to see where The One That Got Away couples ended up post-finale:

