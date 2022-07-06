ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt Basketball To Take Foreign Tour In Italy this Summer

By Stephen Thompson
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are headed abroad this summer. Head coach Lance White will be leading his team on a foreign tour in Italy for 10 days in August, during which they'll visit five cities and play against two international teams. School officials announced the trip on Wednesday.

The Panthers will visit Rome, Florence, Vicenza, Trieste and Venice during their time abroad. They will take guided tours of the Colesium, Sistine Chapel and other famous sites before playing their first game on August 8. They'll then get two days off to travel to Florence and explore the city before hitting the court again on August 11.

"I'm super excited about taking this team to Italy," head coach Lance White said. "It's going to be an unbelievable experience for our team. I talk a lot about 'remember when' moments – this trip will certainly be at the top of that list for our players and staff as they will experience adventures never before imagined."

The NCAA allows for teams to take a foreign trip every four years. Pitt is overdue, given that their last international travel took place in 2017.

The men's team took a similar excursion during the summer of 2019. Head coach Jeff Capel and the Panthers spent 10 days visiting historic Italian sites in between three games against international competition. Pitt volleyball spent 11 days in Spain and Italy in early May.

