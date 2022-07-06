ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

By CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.

The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m.

"Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to needless violence, including young people gunned down before they even reach adulthood. I never stop thinking about the victims and their families and the incredible losses these senseless deaths leave."

Prince added that "public safety remains my top priority. We are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent and reduce gun violence, including investing in anti-violence initiatives that focus on violence intervention and violence prevention for our younger residents."

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported the shooting happened in a neighborhood in southeast Gary.

Police said officers discovered three people down and unresponsive when they arrived on the scene. Seven additional people were found injured and taken to the hospital overnight.

Hall, 26, from Lafayette, Indiana, Ashanti Brown, 20, from Olympia Fields, Illinois, and Laurance Magnum, 25, from Merrillville, Indiana were all pronounced dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroners Office.

The Lake County Metro Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

IN THIS ARTICLE
