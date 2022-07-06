DeSoto Parish man faces charges in Logansport shooting

The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department says a man and woman are in custody following the robberies of game rooms in Bronson and San Augustine on Sunday. The department said deputies later spotted the suspects, Jimmy Allen and Morgan Nickens, as they were driving and pulled them over. However, the department noted that just prior to the traffic stop, Allen was shooting methamphetamine into his arm, and he then handed the needle to Nickens before he began fleeing on foot and still consuming narcotics as he ran. He was captured about 250 yards away.

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO