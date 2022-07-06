ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, LA

DeSoto Parish man faces charges in Logansport shooting

KTBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish man is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday that injured a man. Stephen B. Raybon, 26, of Stanley, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a...

www.ktbs.com

KTAL

Shooting victim leads DeSoto deputies to suspect

LOGANSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Stanley, Louisiana man is in jail after a shooting victim approached deputies and identified him as the man responsible for shooting him in the head in De Soto Parish. According to a Facebook post, DeSoto Parish deputies and EMS responded to reports of an...
