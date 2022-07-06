ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montandon, PA

Church extends 'a helping hand,' offers free gas cards

 4 days ago
MONTANDON, Pa. — While driving along Main Street in Montandon, it's hard to miss the sign. Free gas is something that's hard to come by, and one woman came to check it out. "Great idea to keep the gas going because you have no idea what's coming next for workers or...

Newswatch 16

Cyclists ride to support Go Joe

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The latest event supporting Go Joe 25 took place Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County and gave more of an incentive than just helping those at St. Joseph's Center. The Cycle Yard in Pittston brought it's stationary cycling bikes to Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage Wise Foods in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — First responders were called to Wise Foods in Berwick for a fire Sunday night. Viewer photos show the scene as firemen arrived and observed heavy flames and smoke stretching up the side of the structure. The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the damage,...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident. Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell. To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. […]
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages double-block home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A fire damaged a double-block home early Monday morning in Luzerne County. Crews were called to Turner Street in Plymouth around 3 a.m. Eight people lived at the home. They all made it out okay. The Red Cross has been called in to help. One firefighter...
PLYMOUTH, PA
City
Milton, PA
City
Sunbury, PA
City
Danville, PA
City
Montandon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
NorthcentralPA.com

Thieves steal pricey mower, damage fence

Watsontown, Pa. — Thieves cut a hole in a chain link fence surrounding a lawn equipment store and made away with a John Deere zero-turn mower last week. Now State Police in Milton are asking for the public's help to identify the culprits. Trooper Tyler Arbogast said the thieves cut through the fence at LandPro Equipment on Byers Lane sometime on Sunday, July 3 and stole a 2022 green and yellow John Deere Z950 zero-turn lawnmower, which retails at more than $10,000. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Popular bagel shops moves, expands menu

Williamsport, Pa. — When Christian Diggs and Hannah Summerson opened their Toast'd Bagel Shop on W. Fourth Street in March, they were fairly confident they'd have enough customers to make it a viable business. What they didn't expect was to sell out every day, hours ahead of closing time.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Sunday Dispatch

WA Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

LAFLIN — The Wyoming Area class of 1982 held a 40th Class Reunion on Saturday, July 2, at the grounds of the Oblates of St. Joseph, hosted by fellow classmate Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ. A special Mass of Thanksgiving and Remembrance was held one hour prior to the start...
WYOMING, PA
Newswatch 16

Tunnels to Towers Mobile Exhibit in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit made the journey to the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township Friday. The exhibit will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday. On Friday night, area police escorted the exhibit from Susquehanna Brewing Company to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three wanted by police for stealing tip jar money

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for three suspects they say stole money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers received a report of three suspects stealing money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken located at 2 E. Diamond […]
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

When will all West Side Mall potholes be filled?

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who shop at a pothole-plagued shopping mall in Luzerne County may soon see a smoother ride. Shoppers reached out to the I-team to look into the pothole problem at the West Side Mall in Edwardsville several weeks ago claiming their concerns were not being addressed by the owners of the property.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged with fraud for failure to report income from Wal-Mart

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman accused of failing to report income allegedly collected $2,304 in SNAP Benefits from the Lycoming County Assistance Office, investigators said. Emily Motter, 35, of Montoursville failed to report income from a time period of April 3 to June 30 of 2020 despite being told she was required to do so, according to an affidavit. Agent Maria Lesh with the Office of the State Inspector General received a referral from the Office of Assistance on May 5 of 2020. Lesh spoke with an Investigative Manager from Walmart, Inc., who verified Motter’s employment history and wages earned over the time period requested. Motter was charged with third-degree felony fraud during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. At the conclusion of the hearing, Motter posted $15,000 unsecured bail and was released. Docket sheet
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Hauto

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Schuylkill County say the body of a drowning victim was recovered in a lake in Rush Township near Nesquehoning. Lake Hauto spans along the border of Schuylkill and Carbon Counties. The victim's family spoke with Newswatch16 at the lake Sunday afternoon and say...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Plains Township diner food truck now caters on the road

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The D's Diner in Plains Township is now on the move with the expansion of a new "location" on wheels. But its owner said this was "plan B." "Well, originally, we wanted to head out towards the Back Mountain area into another diner. But we were a little hesitant with trying to have the manpower to run it," D's Diner owner Dan Demellier said.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Lake Hauto search continues for missing swimmer

Divers and search teams spent their second day Saturday in Lake Hauto looking for a Panther Valley man in his early 20s who reportedly jumped into the waters from a boat and became distressed. The call came around 5 p.m. Friday. Dive teams from Lehighton and Ryan Township were on...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'Chalk it up' to good art in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you walk on Market Street in Lewisburg, there is one colorful design after another. People of all ages and skill levels are participating in the Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival. "The girls wanted to try it out for the first time. They're set up under the...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Rue 21 at Lycoming Mall slated to close by fall

Pennsdale, Pa. — Another store at Lycoming Mall in Muncy Township is slated to close. Rue 21, a fashion clothing store for young women and men, will close by late September, according to a Facebook post from a store employee. When reached by telephone Thursday, a store employee confirmed...
MUNCY, PA
