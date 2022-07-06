ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

US Marshals’ operation results in 122 arrests in the Mid-South, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Operation North Star Operation North Star (USDOJ)

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service conducted a 30-day initiative called Operation North Star (ONS) that resulted in the arrest of 122 fugitives, sex offenders, and violent criminals wanted in the Bluff City.

ONS was a high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on the country’s most violent offenders in 10 cities, including Memphis, a release said.

The partners in this operation include the Memphis Police Department (MPD), Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Tennessee Department of Correction, Jackson Police Department (JPD), and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

According to a release, the operation concentrated on fugitives who were wanted for the most serious, violent, and harmful offenses such as homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated assault. ONS also looked for opportunities for the U.S. Marshals Service to engage with the community in ways to reduce crime.

The operation was also in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., because each has seen a large increase in recent homicides and shootings.

“Operation North Star demonstrates the U.S. Marshals Service’s commitment to reducing violent crime by apprehending dangerous fugitives and sex offenders who prey on the community. By working in conjunction with our law enforcement partners and supporting crime prevention initiatives, we can help create safer neighborhoods,” said Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee.

“I am convinced that collaborative partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are essential to an effective crime-fighting strategy,” said Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis. “The results of the recent North Star warrant detail validates this for me. Consequently, I am pleased to tell our citizens that more than 120 violent offenders are off the streets and no longer committing crimes in our neighborhoods.”

According to a release, between June 1 and June 30, 2022, fugitives were arrested in Memphis and Shelby County on charges including murder (10 arrests), attempted murder (eight arrests), sexual offenses (12 arrests), aggravated assault (32 arrests), and armed robbery (seven arrests).

Investigators also seized nine firearms, $1,282.00 in currency, more than .96 kilograms of illegal narcotics, and two cars.

Notable arrests in the operation include:

  • Trevon Harris (age 22) Two Counts First Degree Murder, Two Counts Attempted First Degree Murder. Harris was arrested June 1 in Memphis for the alleged shooting of four people in a car resulting in the deaths of Steven Goggins (age 18) and Tyrell Jones (age 15) on May 7, 2020, in Memphis.
  • Tristan Haynes (age 39) First Degree Murder. Arrested on June 1 in Memphis.
  • Donald Harris (age 32) First Degree Murder. Arrested June 6 in Shelbyville, Tenn.
  • Terreance Taylor (age 23) First Degree Murder. Arrested on June 6 in Memphis.  Travis Cohens (age 30) First Degree Murder. Cohen was arrested June 10 in Chula Vista, Calif. for the alleged shooting death of Teonka Gunn on March 1, 2022, in Memphis.
  • Cassel Hogan (age 19) First Degree Murder. Arrested on June 20 in Memphis.
  • Keianna Hatchet (age 27). First Degree Murder. Hatchet was arrested on June 24 in Memphis for the December 1, 2020, murder of her 2-year-old son.
  • Gerald Betton (age 28) Second Degree Murder. Betton was arrested on June 29 in Lansing, Ill., for the June 19, 2022, shooting death of Sam Jenkins.
  • Tyquavious Earvin (age 21) Second Degree Murder. Arrested on June 29 in Southaven, Miss.
  • Denizell Gladney (age 26) First Degree Murder. Arrested on June 29 in Memphis.
  • Lafayette “Lucky” Miller (age 39) Aggravated Kidnapping that caused TBI to issue a statewide AMBER Alert. Miller was arrested on June 16 in Memphis in connection to an incident involving two teenagers in Memphis near the intersection of Woodlawn Street and Chelsea Avenue on December 12, 2021.

Brian Etheridge
1d ago

If they arrest about 100,000 or so more thugs in the City of Memphis and put them on a chain gang, Crime would drop drastically in Memphis.

