New Haven, CT

SEEC dismisses complaint from New Haven mayor’s 2021 campaign manager

By Jodi Latina
 1 day ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The State’s Elections Enforcement Commission voted 4 to 0 to dismiss a complaint from New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker’s 2021 campaign manager.

Campaign Manager Kimberly Agyekum filed a complaint alleging democratic candidate Karen DuBois-Walton and a political action committee illegally coordinated an in-kind contribution of $6,000 for a poll. The poll was about New Haven issues and the candidates.

The SEEC four-month investigation revealed evidence that a transaction occurred and that there was reimbursement from the Ellis Fund PAC to the DuBois-Walton Campaign.

Ultimately, DuBois-Walton withdrew from the Primary for the Mayor’s race.

Commission member William Smith testified during Wednesday’s meeting: “Based on the withdrawal of Karen DuBois-Walton, there will be a dismissal, setting a precedent as to when an in-kind contribution can reasonably be seen as being paid back.”

